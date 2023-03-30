‘We still talk every day’: Lewis Hamilton opens up on shock split

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton has delved into the detail of his split with former performance coach and confidante Angela Cullen after their working relationship ended two weeks ago.

The seven-time world champion worked with physiotherapist Cullen for the last seven years, with the New Zealander by the Mercedes star’s side around the world as an integral part of his support team.

Cullen, 48, joined Hamilton’s team in 2016 and worked with him during four of his seven world championships – but their partnership ended prior to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

“It’s an incredibly challenging role I think for anyone in those positions,” Hamilton told Sky F1, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

“It is a lot of travelling and a lot of time away from your family and you grow incredibly close together.

“If you’re at dinner, during your weekends and while you’re travelling, it’s usually you, your trainer or physio, your family or whatever it may be, it’s incredibly intimate in that sense. And you become great friends.

“Angela is living her life right now. She’s got so many great ideas of things she wants to do.

Lewis Hamilton has split with performance coach Angela Cullen after seven years working together (Instagram - @lewishamilton)

“We talk and message pretty much every day. We’re still going to go skydiving together and we’re always going to be in each other’s lives. We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately or fortunately!

“We’ve been through thick and thin so I’m grateful our relationship is as good as it is and I think we’ve probably had one of the longest relationships in the sport, so incredibly grateful for her and I love her dearly.”

Both Hamilton and Cullen shared emotional Instagram posts after the news was announced, while Cullen says she has ambitions of wanting to pilot an F16 fighter jet as she enters the next chapter of her life.

It is currently unclear if Hamilton will directly replace Cullen in his support team, as he focuses on this weekend’s race at Albert Park in Melbourne.

The 38-year-old added on media day that he will not speak to Michael Masi in Melbourne, and also confirmed his intention to stay with Mercedes until he opts to end his Formula 1 career.