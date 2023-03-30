‘My last days’: Lewis Hamilton gives revealing update on F1 future

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Hamilton has said that he hopes to be at Mercedes until his “last days” in the clearest indication yet of the British driver’s future plans.

Significant speculation about the seven-time world champion’s future has dominated the start of the season with Mercedes again struggling to match Red Bull and any hopes of a title challenge distant.

Hamilton is believed to have not yet signed an extension to his current contract with the team, which expires at the end of the season and is worth a reported £40m a year.

That has led some to suggest he could seek a move elsewhere in search of an eighth title that would take him beyond Michael Schumacher as the outright most successful driver in F1 history.

But describing Mercedes, where has won six of his seven titles, as his “family”, Hamilton has strongly hinted that he does not see his future anywhere else.

“I feel amazing about it [his Mercedes future],” the 38-year-old said ahead of an Australian Grand Prix that marks his 10th anniversary with the team.

“I continue to feel very much at home. It is my family, and I see myself being with Mercedes until my last days. If you look at the legends like Sir Stirling Moss, who was with Mercedes until the end of days, that has been the dream for me, to one day have that.

“I have got some amazing allies at the team, some great relationships here, and as long as I can continue to help the team, drive the team forward and really contribute then that is why I want to stay.

“If there is ever a point where I feel like I am not able to do that, it is time for a youngster to come in and take my seat. But I still feel pretty young and in pretty decent shape.”

Hamilton has also said he will not speak to Michael Masi – the sacked Formula One referee accused of costing him a record eighth world championship – because “there is nothing to say”.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes has struggled for pace this season (Getty)

Masi is back at an F1 paddock for the first time since his mishandling of the 2021 season-decider in Abu Dhabi which provided Max Verstappen with the chance to beat Hamilton in a final-lap shootout and win the title.

The deeply contentious race cost Masi his job as F1 race director. He left the FIA last summer before moving home to Australia and being appointed chairman of the V8 Supercars Commission.

The presence of Masi, 44, at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix could evoke bad memories for Hamilton.

The 38-year-old has not won a race since he lost to Verstappen in Abu Dhabi, and he has already ruled himself out of this season’s championship battle with his Mercedes machinery unable to compete against Verstappen’s superior Red Bull.

Hamilton has no intention of talking to former race director Michael Masi (Getty)

But asked if he plans to speak to Masi in Melbourne, and seek an explanation for what happened in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton replied: “I don’t. I am just focused on my future.

“I am focused on trying to get back to winning. There is nothing to say.”

Hamilton also responded to three-time world champion Nelson Piquet last week being ordered by a Brazil court to pay £780,000 for racist and homophobic comments he made about the British driver.

“I would like to acknowledge the Brazil government,” said Hamilton.

“It is pretty amazing what they have done by holding someone to account, and showing people that racism and homophobia is not tolerated and not acceptable and that there is no place for it within our society.

“I love they have shown that they stand for something, and I wish that more governments out there would do that.”

Additional reporting by PA