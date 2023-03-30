F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell clash over ‘luck’ claim ahead of Australian GP
George Russell has hit back at Lewis Hamilton’s claim that his quicker laps over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend were down to luck.
Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, after being demoted off the podium following Fernando Alonso’s reinstatement to third place, with Aston Martin lodging a successful appeal. Hamilton came home fifth, but with Russell superior in both qualifying and in the second stint on race-pace, the seven-time world champion insisted he could “only match Russell’s pace rather than be quicker” after the pair opted for different setups.
Hamilton added that “more often than not” Russell would have been on the “wrong one [setup]” yet the 25-year-old rejected the notion his superior display was down to luck, as opposed to preparation. “I don’t think there’s any luck in it at all, I think it’s down to the preparation you put in before the event,” Russell said on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
Elsewhere, Max Verstappen has revealed details about a virus he is yet to shake, Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the end of his working relationship with Angela Cullen and Oscar Piastri targets his first points finish at his home race in Australia.
F1 news: Max Verstappen still not fully fit after virus ahead of Australian GP
Max Verstappen said he felt like he was racing with one lung in Saudi Arabia and is still not match-fit for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
Verstappen delayed his arrival at the last round in Jeddah a fortnight ago by 24 hours as he battled a virus. He finished second behind Sergio Perez.
The Dutchman holds a slender one-point championship lead over his Red Bull team-mate ahead of the third race in Melbourne, and is planning to use the three-week break between the races here at Melbourne’s Albert Park and Azerbaijan on April 30 to return to good health.
“I was not looking forward to the break but then I got really ill and I have just been struggling since that time,” said Verstappen, 25.
“I refused to believe in myself for a long time because, at home, I was really ill. I could barely walk around and I felt like I was missing a lot.”
F1 news: George Russell hits back at ‘luck’ claim from Lewis Hamilton
George Russell has hit back at Lewis Hamilton’s claim that his quicker laps over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend were down to luck.
Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, after being demoted off the podium following Fernando Alonso’s reinstatement to third place, with Aston Martin lodging a successful appeal.
Hamilton came home fifth, but with Russell superior in both qualifying and in the second stint on race-pace, the seven-time world champion insisted he could “only match Russell’s pace rather than be quicker” after the pair opted for different setups.
Hamilton added that “more often than not” Russell would have been on the “wrong one [setup]” yet the 25-year-old rejected the notion his superior display was down to luck, as opposed to preparation.
“I don’t think there’s any luck in it at all, I think it’s down to the preparation you put in before the event,” Russell said on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
F1 news: Madrid to rival Barcelona as host city for F1’s Spanish Grand Prix
Madrid has emerged as a potential host of the Spanish Grand Prix after talks in the Spanish capital last week.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which will run with a reconfigured track layout this year, has hosted the Spanish GP since 1991.
While Barcelona has a contract to host the race until 2026, Madrid could become the latest illustrious city to join the calendar from that point onwards and is seen in some quarters to be the favourite.
Spain is unlikely to host more than one race a season, meaning Madrid would replace Barcelona if it were to join the ever-growing calendar.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali met with city officials last week at the opening of the F1 Exhibition in Madrid.
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton move to Red Bull ruled out by Christian Horner - for one reason
Christian Horner insists Red Bull won’t be moving to sign Lewis Hamilton for next year, adding that he “can’t see where we would be able to accommodate Lewis.”
Red Bull are the standout team in Formula 1 right now, having won both the Drivers and Constructors’ World Championship last year at a canter.
They have produced an even quicker car this season, earning one-two finishes in the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, leaving their rivals for dead in qualifying and race-pace.
Yet Hamilton, whose deal at Mercedes expires at the end of the season, has not win in his last 25 races and while a fresh contract isn’t penned, rumours continue to swirl about his future in the sport.
Former team principal Eddie Jordan believes Hamilton needs to move to Ferrari, but Red Bull boss Horner ruled out signing the seven-time world champion and is satisfied with his current driver pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo exit theory offered by former F1 world champion
Daniel Ricciardo’s downturn in form last year was due to spending “too much time on activities out of the cockpit rather than it” according to 1980 Formula 1 world champion Alan Jones.
Having made his F1 debut in 2011, popular Australian driver Ricciardo lost his seat at McLaren last year after a sudden drop in form, particularly compared to team-mate Lando Norris.
The 33-year-old’s place at McLaren was taken by compatriot and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri.
While Piastri will be racing in the Australian Grand Prix this weekend at Albert Park for the first time, Ricciardo will be watching on from the sidelines having joined Red Bull as a third driver after his McLaren exit.
Yet Jones, Australia’s last F1 world champion, has his own theory as to why Ricciardo’s results dipped.
“I don’t think he even knows himself [why his form disappeared],” Jones told the Herald Sun. “I just think he went off the boil.”
“Really, in my own opinion, I think he concentrated and spent a bit too much time for his activities out of the cockpit rather than in it. That’s my opinion.”
F1 news: What is the race schedule this weekend in Melbourne?
(All times BST)
Friday 31 March
- Free Practice 1: 2:30am
- Free Practice 2: 6am
Saturday 1 April
- Free Practice 3: 2:30am
- Qualifying: 6am
Sunday 2 April
- Race: 6am
F1 news: Fans react to F1 CEO’s desire to cancel practice sessions
Formula 1 fans have reacted with mostly dismay after the prospect of practice sessions being cancelled in the future was raised by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
A normal race weekend consists of three one-hour practice sessions, two on Friday and one on Saturday prior to qualifying, with the race on Sunday.
But Domenicali, with a view to attracting more competition when cars are on track, says he supports the cancellation of free practice and “a lot of things are on the table” with a view to change the race weekend schedule in the future.
Six of the 23 race meets this season are sprint weekends where the schedule will consist of one hour of practice on Friday, followed by qualifying, with a second practice on Saturday prior to the sprint race – a race one-third the distance of the usual number of laps for that circuit – and the normal grand prix on Sunday.
“I am a supporter of the cancellation of free practice sessions which are of great use to the engineers, but that the public doesn’t like,” Domenicali told Portuguese outlet SportTV at the opening event of the MotoGP season on Sunday.
F1 news - ‘My last days’: Lewis Hamilton gives revealing update on F1 future
Lewis Hamilton has said that he hopes to be at Mercedes until his “last days” in the clearest indication yet of the British driver’s future plans.
Significant speculation about the seven-time world champion’s future has dominated the start of the season with Mercedes again struggling to match Red Bull and any hopes of a title challenge distant.
Hamilton is believed to have not yet signed an extension to his current contract with the team, which expires at the end of the season and is worth a reported £40 million a year.
That has led some to suggest he could seek a move elsewhere in search of an eighth title that would take him beyond Michael Schumacher as the outright most successful driver in F1 history.
But describing Mercedes, where has won six of his seven titles, as his “family”, Hamilton has strongly hinted that he does not see his future anywhere else.
