✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

George Russell has hit back at Lewis Hamilton’s claim that his quicker laps over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend were down to luck.

Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, after being demoted off the podium following Fernando Alonso’s reinstatement to third place, with Aston Martin lodging a successful appeal. Hamilton came home fifth, but with Russell superior in both qualifying and in the second stint on race-pace, the seven-time world champion insisted he could “only match Russell’s pace rather than be quicker” after the pair opted for different setups.

Hamilton added that “more often than not” Russell would have been on the “wrong one [setup]” yet the 25-year-old rejected the notion his superior display was down to luck, as opposed to preparation. “I don’t think there’s any luck in it at all, I think it’s down to the preparation you put in before the event,” Russell said on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen has revealed details about a virus he is yet to shake, Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the end of his working relationship with Angela Cullen and Oscar Piastri targets his first points finish at his home race in Australia.

Follow the latest news from the world of Formula 1