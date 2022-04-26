‘It shows how wrong we got it’: Lewis Hamilton reveals Mercedes regrets from Imola

Lewis Hamilton says getting lapped by last season’s title rival Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix “shows just how wrong” Mercedes have got this year’s car.

Hamilton conceded that his title hopes were already over this season after the seven-time world champion’s struggles plunged to new depths in Imola with a 13th place finish.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologised to Hamilton for an “undriveable” car, with Wolff also admitting there’s a possibility the W13 “simply doesn’t work”.

Teams had to start from scratch following the overhaul of racing rules and regulations ahead of the 2022 season but Mercedes have been plagued by ‘porpoising’.

And the gulf between Mercedes and Red Bull was underlined as Verstappen lapped Hamilton on his way to winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.

“It just shows how wrong we got it,” Hamilton admitted after he was asked about being lapped by Verstappen as he was battling at the back of the midfield pack.

In February, following early signs at pre-testing that Mercedes were off the pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull, Hamilton had hit back at suggestions by insisting that Mercedes “don’t make mistakes”.

But in conceding that his title chances are likely already gone, Hamilton admitted that he may have been wrong. “The fact is, with all the possibilities out there, we may have,” he said.

It was a point echoed by Wolff who admitted that there is a possibility there is a flaw in Mercedes’ design concept. “I wouldn’t say there is such thing as a concept being wrong. But is there a part of what we have done that simply doesn’t work with the regulations,” Wolff said.

“You don’t need to throw away the goodness, but if there are fundamental areas that don’t allow us to unlock the potential that we believe is in the car, then you need to cut your losses.”