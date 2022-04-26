Christian Horner tips Lewis Hamilton to become ‘factor’ in F1 despite struggles

Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton will become a “factor” in the title race despite the star’s struggles in the 2022 season.

Hamilton has only been on the podium once this season and finished 13th at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last Sunday. This has been down to issues the British driver is having with the car. Porpoising has seen Mercedes boss Toto Wolff call the car “undrivable”.

But for all his struggles, Horner is still wary of the threat Hamilton could cause.

“He obviously had a horrible weekend but he is still an eight-time world champion... seven-time! I forgot Nico Rosberg won,” Horner said per GP Fans.

“He hasn’t forgotten how to drive in the last four races so at some point they will sort their issues out and he will become a factor but obviously, the young guys are doing a great job.”

It an awkward moment happened at the race last Sunday for Hamilton as leader Max Verstappen lapped him. It was a stark difference from last season when the pair were going toe-to-toe for the title and it highlighted Mercedes’ regression.

But Horner didn’t take the opportunity to rub salt in his rivals’ wounds when asked about it.

He added: “I think Lewis didn’t have a great weekend but we are very much focused on our race and trying to extract the maximum points.

“It was obviously one of those things. At that point, we were looking at the clouds, was the rain going to come in the last part of the race or not, we were more focused on that.”

Verstappen won the race and it has set his title defence back on track as he is now second to Charles Leclerc in the driver standings.

The Ducthman will be have the chance to close the gap on his Ferrari rival on 8 May at the Miami Grand Prix.