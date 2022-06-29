Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton after racist language used to refer to the seven-time world champion resurfaced.

The Brazilian, a three-time Formula 1 world champion, maintains there was no intent to make any racial connotations and has accused some media of mistranslating the remarks, which were made last November.

“I would like to clear up the stories circulating in the media about a comment I made in an interview last year,” the 69-year old said.

“What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defence for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was never intended to offend.

“I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour.

Lewis Hamilton has called for ‘archaic mindsets’ to change (AP)

“Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I am happy to clarify my thoughts in that respect. I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct.

Hamilton has called for action to be taken against Piquet over his comments when describing the Mercedes star following his crash with Max Verstappen at last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Piquet is the father of Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet with a history of controversial comments and statements, including during his career when he questioned Ayrton Senna’s sexuality, labelling his rival “the Sao Paulo taxi driver”.

Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton (Getty Images)

Hamilton has also called for “archaic mindsets” to change and urged F1 to “focus on changing the mindset.”

While F1 released a statement to condemn the language used: “Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect.

“His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1.”