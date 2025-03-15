Lewis Hamilton reacts to poor first qualifying for Ferrari in Australia: ‘A lot to dissect’
Hamilton could only qualify eighth-fastest in his first outing in red as Lando Norris claimed pole
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari have a “lot to dissect” but remained upbeat after a disappointing first qualifying session for Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix.
In hot conditions on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne, McLaren’s tag as the favourites bore fruit as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row, with the Brit pipping his Aussie teammate.
Yet for Ferrari, it was an underwhelming session, with Charles Leclerc seventh and Hamilton eighth on the leaderboard. Both will start behind Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda (fifth) and Alex Albon (Williams) tomorrow.
Hamilton also experienced a spin at the end of Q2 but despite a tricky session, the 40-year-old was optimistic in the media pen afterwards, though noted the near-second gap to Norris was concerning.
“I generally feel good, I had a really good time out there today,” Hamilton said.
“Everything has been a first this weekend, first practice sessions and qualifying, and it’s been a lot of work to adapt to this car, there’s so much different here to what I’ve experienced in the past.
“I didn’t know we’d be nine-tenths off [pole] today, so a lot of dissect.”
Pressed further on being two-tenths of a second off experienced Ferrari driver Leclerc, Hamilton replied: “Given Charles has been in this team for seven years, he knows this car in and out, I’m still learning those tools.
“To be that close in my first qualifying session, I’ll definitely take it.
“We’ll get our heads down, try and find out why we’re not on pace with the frontrunners.
“Tomorrow will be a challenge, I’ve never driven this car in the rain, I don’t even know the rain setting so I’ve got to go and study that tonight and it will be a learning experience again tomorrow.”
Rain is expected on Sunday, conditions Hamilton enjoys, as he looks to make his way up the field at Albert Park.
