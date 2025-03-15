Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari have a “lot to dissect” but remained upbeat after a disappointing first qualifying session for Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix.

In hot conditions on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne, McLaren’s tag as the favourites bore fruit as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row, with the Brit pipping his Aussie teammate.

Yet for Ferrari, it was an underwhelming session, with Charles Leclerc seventh and Hamilton eighth on the leaderboard. Both will start behind Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda (fifth) and Alex Albon (Williams) tomorrow.

Hamilton also experienced a spin at the end of Q2 but despite a tricky session, the 40-year-old was optimistic in the media pen afterwards, though noted the near-second gap to Norris was concerning.

“I generally feel good, I had a really good time out there today,” Hamilton said.

“Everything has been a first this weekend, first practice sessions and qualifying, and it’s been a lot of work to adapt to this car, there’s so much different here to what I’ve experienced in the past.

“I didn’t know we’d be nine-tenths off [pole] today, so a lot of dissect.”

Pressed further on being two-tenths of a second off experienced Ferrari driver Leclerc, Hamilton replied: “Given Charles has been in this team for seven years, he knows this car in and out, I’m still learning those tools.

“To be that close in my first qualifying session, I’ll definitely take it.

“We’ll get our heads down, try and find out why we’re not on pace with the frontrunners.

“Tomorrow will be a challenge, I’ve never driven this car in the rain, I don’t even know the rain setting so I’ve got to go and study that tonight and it will be a learning experience again tomorrow.”

Rain is expected on Sunday, conditions Hamilton enjoys, as he looks to make his way up the field at Albert Park.