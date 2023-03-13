For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton’s retirement is not “imminent”, according to Sky Sports presenter Simon Lazenby, as speculation continues over the Mercedes driver’s future.

Hamilton is believed to have not yet agreed to a new deal that will keep him on the grid beyond the conclusion of the current season.

The lack of competitiveness shown by Mercedes at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix has led to suggestions that the British driver may more strongly consider retirement from the sport.

Reports have suggested that Hamilton and his team are struggling to agree appropriate financial terms, but the rumours have been strongly denied by Mercedes.

Lazenby, who has fronted Sky’s F1 coverage for more than a decade, does not believe that Hamilton is financially motivated, suggesting that his pursuit of a record eighth world title will dictate the 38-year-old’s future.

“I think Lewis would never make those demands [about money] anyway, I don’t think that it’s the money that motivates him,” Lazenby told the Express. “I think it’s the success and I think he will remain so long as he feels that he’s in the best position to get that eighth world championship.

“I think it’s as simple as that, he’s driven not by race wins, he’s driven by championships now and that will dictate his longevity.

“I don’t think retirement’s imminent at all actually.”

Hamilton came home fifth at the Sakhir Circuit, two places ahead of teammate George Russell.

Russell finished ahead of Hamilton in the Drivers’ Championship in 2022, though, and will hope to build on an encouraging debut season at Mercedes.

Lazenby feels that Russell’s success will not play a part in Hamilton’s salary negotiations, with the seven-time world champion still offering his German team earning potential far beyond what the 25-year-old might bring in.

“No I don’t think it will come to that,” the Sky Sports presenter said when asked if Russell’s performances could impact what Hamilton is offered.

“I don’t think you can underestimate the value of Lewis’ marketing potential to a brand like Mercedes either.

“I think that’s why he commands figures way in excess of George at this stage of George’s career.”

The F1 season continues in Saudi Arabia this weekend.