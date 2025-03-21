Sprint pole in Shanghai marks Ferrari landmark for Lewis Hamilton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton landed his first pole position as a Ferrari driver by taking top spot for Saturday’s sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old, in only his second appearance for the Italian giants, saw off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just 0.018 seconds in Shanghai to ensure he will start from the front for Saturday’s 19-lap dash to the chequered flag.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri qualified third with Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc fourth. George Russell took fifth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lando Norris.

Norris arrived in China leading the world championship for the first time in his career following his impressive win at last weekend’s rain-hit Australian Grand Prix.

And a day after Mercedes’ George Russell claimed Norris has the car underneath him to win every race this season, McLaren looked the team to beat.

But Norris got out of shape on the exit of Turn 13 on his first run in Q3 and then aborted his second flying lap after running wide at the penultimate corner to leave him way down the order, and more than half a second off the pace.

Hamilton, whose six wins in China is more than any other driver, capitalised with a fine lap to kickstart his career at Ferrari after he finished only 10th on his debut five days ago.

The Shanghai crowed roared as Hamilton took pole before the seven-time world champion embraced his father, Anthony, moments after getting out of his scarlet cockpit.

“Firstly I want to say a big thank you to this amazing crowd we have today,” said Hamilton. “I didn’t expect that result but I’m so happy and so proud.

“The last race was a disaster for us and we knew there was more performance in the car but wasn’t able to extract it.

“To come here to a track I love, Shanghai a beautiful place, the weather has been amazing and the car came alive from lap one.

“We made some great changes, the team did a fantastic job in the break to get the car ready. I’m a bit in shock. I can’t believe we get a pole for the sprint race. It puts us in good stead for the race.”

Norris said: “I made a mistake and I locked up in the last corner. We were not quick enough and I struggled with the car. The difficulties showed a lot more today but it is nothing more than that, just too many mistakes and our car was too difficult to drive.

“I cannot make the car perfect but this was me pushing too much. I need to back off a little bit. The car is still good and in a good window, maybe not good enough for pole, but we can definitely go for it.”

After he crashed out on his Red Bull debut, Liam Lawson endured another appearance to forget when he qualified 20th and last.

But there was better news for British rookie Ollie Bearman after he out-qualified experienced Haas team-mate Esteban Ocon to line up from 12th, six places ahead of the Frenchman.

The sprint race takes place on Saturday morning, prior to qualifying which will determine the grid for Sunday’s main event.