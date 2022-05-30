Lewis Hamilton says he is “done shaking” and that his Mercedes car has his teeth and jaw “moving all the time”.

The seven-time world champion has had issues with his car this season, mainly porpoising, and has failed to reach the heights that many thought this campaign would bring. He is targeting an eighth world title, which would put him one ahead of joint-record-holder Michael Schumacher.

But so far it’s Mercedes teammate George Russell who is getting more out of the Mercedes. Russell is the only driver to have finished in the top five of every race this season. Hamilton will have the opportunity to revive his campaign at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June but says he needs improvements on the car.

“I’m praying the car doesn’t feel like it does here,” he told Motorsport.com after finishing eighth in Monaco on Sunday. “This was the worst in this car so far because of the potholes.

“I’m looking forward to it going away – just my teeth, my jaw moving all the time. I’m done shaking.

“I don’t know if it’s the porpoising. I hope it’s not what we had in the last race, so I want it to not be a problem. But if there are potholes, then in the corners we can have them.”

Hamilton was also asked if his disappointing start to the season is having an affect on him.

“Yes, but what good is letting it consume me?” he asked. “It is the way it is, and there’s not much I can do about it. We will go back to the factory and try harder, try again in the next race.”

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on 12 June.