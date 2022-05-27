Mercedes’ struggles with ‘porpoising’ have returned at the Monaco Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton complained that he was “f****** losing my mind” due to the “bouncing” he was experiencing in his car.

Hamilton had arrived in Monte Carlo on the back of his best performance of the year at the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend and with Mercedes confident they had resolved the majority of the performance issues which have so far plagued their season.

But the team’s problems continued during the opening practice session on Friday as a frustrated Hamilton complained on his team radio: “It is so bouncy out here, mate. I am f****** losing my mind.”

The seven-time world champion later said: “I need elbow pads in this cockpit because it is bouncing so much. It is crazy”

Hamilton finished the session in 10th place, almost a second off the pace set by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, as team-mate George Russell came two places ahead.

Mercedes’ performance was once again the talk of the paddock, however, as team boss Toto Wolff was once again made to admit that the car was “undriveable”.

“I think we have a ride issue,” Wolff told Sky Sports. “It is something we’ve had through the season, the bouncing. Today it is the stiffness [of the car causing the problems].

“It looks like that our car performs. We were quick, maybe not at the end, but overall. But it is just undriveable like this. We can work on the set up to try and make it more enjoyable for [the drivers].

“You want to have a fast car. If it is fast, we will make them all the pads they need [to protect them]. We are coming closer, learning more and more, so that is positive.”