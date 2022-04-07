Valtteri Bottas has revealed he is still friends with former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and that the pair share flights to races.

The Finn was replaced by George Russell for the 2022 season but managed to keep a seat in Formula 1 as he joined Alfa Romeo.

But still maintains a close relationship with the seven-time champion despite going their separate ways in the sport.

Speaking to People.com, Bottas said: “It’s been nice. It was pretty natural.

“After the race, I drove past him on the in-lap and I heard he was on the podium, so I gave him thumbs up and he did the same.

“And we actually flew together after the race to Dubai. And we flew from Dubai to Saudi Arabia. So we’re still sharing flights. In a way, nothing has changed.

“You know, we’re maybe not team-mates, but still mates. It is nice. We have a good relationship in a way. Because we did achieve quite a bit of things together as teammates. I think that kind of friendship will for sure last too.”

Bottas kicked off life at Alfa Romeo with an impressive sixth place at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but was then forced to retire from the Saudi Arabia GP last time out.

Meanwhile, Hamilton secured a surprising podium in Bahrain but his car’s lack of pace was reflected more in the 10th place finish in Saudi Arabia.

Next up for the F1 grid is a trip to Melbourne this weekend - the first time the sport has travelled Down Under since 2019.