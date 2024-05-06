For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Martin Brundle delivered another memorable grid walk interview while offering a cheeky remark towards singer Camila Cabello ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

Brundle’s iconic walk-and-talk format has been especially memorable during F1's three American races with an obvious clash of cultures prompting entertaining moments over the years.

The Sky Sports commentator and former driver has also engaged in awkward conversations with Machine Gun Kelly at the Brazilian Grand Prix last season and Cara Delevingne at the British Grand Prix.

Despite a ‘clause’, with celebrities obliged to talk to the ex-McLaren driver when experiencing the grid ahead of the race, Brundle can sometimes be left in a difficult spot.

But on Sunday in Miami, where Lando Norris produced a sensational drive to land a first-ever victory, Brundle met singer-songwriter Cabello, born in Cuba but a Miami resident since six years of age.

Brundle opted to refer to Cabello as ‘senorita’, which appeared to break the ice and inspire a friendly conversation from there.

Cabello then opened up on her love for F1: “I am addicted. I need to come back - I love this.

“I like fast cars, they go with my music lately. I like the adrenaline.

“I love Lewis Hamilton. He drove me around the track this morning. My insides were upside down, and he goes 100 miles per hour faster than he drove me this morning, so I don't know how he does it.”

Fans appeared to enjoy the interaction, too, with one fan writing: “It is so refreshing to see a pretty big celebrity being a nice down to Earth good person who is happy to talk on the grid.”

Singer Camila Cabello arrives at the Miami Grand Prix ( AFP via Getty Images )

While another added: “Camila has gained so much respect from me, she's been so cool this weekend.”

A third said: “Between her and Ed Sheeran, they're showing celebs how to actually behave!”

One fan added: “Camila Cabello passed the grid walk vibe check.”

With another approving of how Cabello embraced the experience: “How any celeb attending an F1 race should treat Martin Brundle.”

McLaren's Lando Norris, landed his maiden F1 race victory later on, defeating Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third.