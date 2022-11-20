Jump to content

Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to crown second F1 world title

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc held off Sergio Perez in the final moments to claim second place in the race and drivers’ championship

Sports Staff
Sunday 20 November 2022 14:49
(AFP via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to cap his second Formula 1 world title with a flourish as he claimed his 15th victory of the season.

Sebastian Vettel picked up a single point in his final race in F1 before retirement, while Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso both retired from the race.

Charles Leclerc was able to held off Sergio Perez in the final moments to claim second place in the race and drivers’ championship.

More to follow...

