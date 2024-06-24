Max Verstappen fires back at British Grand Prix chief: ‘It’s not my fault’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen insists the promoters of the British Grand Prix need to “look at themselves” and not blame Red Bull for the slow uptake of tickets to this year’s race at Silverstone.

Verstappen won last year’s race – his first British GP triumph – and in total won 19 out of 22 grands prix in 2023, a record amount.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle stated last week that Red Bull’s ultra-domination in 2023 has contributed to tickets not yet selling out for this year’s event on 5-7 July.

Pringle said: “If there is a strong likelihood of the same winner, and the jeopardy is taken out of sport, it does take the edge off it. Last year was very repetitive in terms of one team dominated and they set off this season in the same vein.”

Yet Verstappen, speaking last Thursday, insisted the blame should not be put at Red Bull’s door.

“I don’t think it’s my fault,” he said. “The F1 season is very exciting with a lot of teams fighting for wins now.

“If the promoter can’t fill the seats and they blame it on someone else, then I think they first have to look at themselves, because other places are quite easy to fill.”

A record total of 480,000 people attended the British Grand Prix last year but the total capacity is set to be slightly reduced this year to around 465,000-470,000, with queues and overcrowding an issue in 2023.

Yet in contrast to the last two editions, tickets are still on sale with less than a fortnight to go.

“Historically we’ve always had to promote up until the end, but definitely there was a discernible bounce post-Covid,” Pringle added, speaking to Autosport.

“That wasn’t unique to motorsport or Formula 1. Indeed, it was seen in other sports and entertainment events.

“Things may be changing now, and I do recognise that we had several years of a British driver dominating the championship, and we didn’t mind that so much as a British promoter! But it’s certainly been a lot harder with Red Bull dominating.

“Also, as a promoter, you have to get your ticket pricing strategy correct. You could make these things go quicker if you reduce price.

“But we have got expensive bills to pay, not less the promoter fee, so it’s about hitting a strategy and making sure it works, which we’re pretty comfortable with.”

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a strong performance at his home race; he is an eight-time winner of the British Grand Prix.