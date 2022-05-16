Team principal for Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, feels the race for the Formula One championship will be another year-long struggle between the early top two - though had hoped for a pressure-free year of Max Verstappen retaining his title.

After the scintillating and controversial nature of his win over Lewis Hamilton last year, Verstappen and Red Bull would have been confident of another strong campaign, while also hoping the likes of Mercedes fell away while getting to grips with the new car designs and regulations.

That has certainly happened - but in their place, Ferrari have emerged as credible challengers and Charles Leclerc has claimed two victories already this season. Combined with Verstappen failing to finish in Bahrain and Australia, it means the reigning champion trails Leclerc in the standings after five races by 19 points, with Horner expecting that battle to go on all year long.

“Look, there is a long, long way to go and it is so tight with Ferrari. There has been some great racing,” he said.

“You can see there is a great respect between Charles and Max, they are enjoying racing each other, you can see that.

“I was rather hoping we weren’t set for another competitive year like last year but it looks like this one could well go all the way as well.”

While both teams have shown their relative strengths on different circuits, Horner noted that Miami was better-suited for Red Bull’s own car, whereas the next outing - the Spanish Grand Prix - may play more into their rivals’ hands.

That only makes it more important to pick up points and podium spots when the track is in each team’s favour, which Verstappen managed in Miami.

“It has been nip-and-tuck and Barcelona is a different challenge, high-speed corners.

“We know Ferrari is strong in that area. It is horses for courses and [the last race] suited us. We were able to make it work and thankfully got the result.”