Max Verstappen hits out at Netflix for ‘ruining his mind’ with Drive to Survive

Max Verstappen has accused Netflix of “ruining his mind” with the hit docu-series Drive to Survive.

The Red Bull star also maintains there will be no change of heart over currently boycotting the series, with the Belgian-Dutch driver adamant there will be no future appearance in the series to come.

The reigning world champion is not involved in season four, despite clearly playing a leading role throughout a thrilling F1 title showdown with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen accused Drive to Survive of “faking a few rivalries” to increase the drama, and despite the success and popularity of the show, the 24-year-old still holds negative views against it.

“No, I won’t change my mind,” said Verstappen. “That was already ruined after season one. I think I’m quite a down-to-earth guy. I just want it to be facts, don’t hype it up.

“I understand it needs to be like that for Netflix. People like that. That’s with every series on there as well, or documentary, or whatever you call it. It’s just not my thing.”

“I’ll probably watch it and see how nicely over the top it is. Then I’ll continue with my life and I’ll probably watch other documentaries on Netflix.”

During the new series, Hamilton is asked to discuss his mindset when competing against a driver who refuses to budge when racing wheel-to-wheel.

“I think Max is aggressive as hell and more often than not he pushes it to the limit and beyond,” Hamilton says. “I’ve raced against a lot of drivers - there are always bullies but that’s not how I operate. I just try and beat them on the track.”