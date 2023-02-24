For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 1’s popular behind-the-scenes documentary series Drive to Survive will soon return to Netflix once again as is annual tradition.

The streaming platform has released a final teaser trailer for season five, which will cover Red Bull’s dominant 2022 as well as the mishaps from the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

Season four looked back on the explosive 2021 season where Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went toe-to-toe and pushed each other so hard they went into the final race of the season level-pegging. The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix turned into one of the most controversial moments in sporting history when Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the last lap in confusing circumstances.

While Hamilton and Mercedes did not challenge for the title in 2022, the team did progress as the season went on and George Russell won his first race in Brazil. However, it was a year when Red Bull and Verstappen dominated after a bright start from Ferrari fell away, as their strategy decisions were repeatedly scrutinised.

Verstappen’s eventual crowning as back-to-back world champion was not without controversy though, with Red Bull involved in a cost-cap saga which divided the paddock.

That, as well as last summer’s driver market soap-opera involving the likes of Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri, will all be covered in the upcoming season.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of season’s five release:

Max Verstappen refused to feature in season four of Drive to Survive (AP)

Will Max Verstappen feature in season five of Drive to Survive?

Yes!

The Red Bull driver, 25, refused to feature in season four of the hit Netflix series - the year which covered his incredible World Championship fight with Lewis Hamilton and his dramatic first title success - as he claimed storylines had been created and engineered in previous seasons of the show.

In 2021, he said: “I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America. But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.

“They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show. I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

However, Verstappen has changed his mind for season five after a sit-down with Netflix executives, and will now feature in Netflix-specific interviews for the show.

When will it be released?

The fifth season of Drive to Survive will be released on Netflix on Friday 24 February, 2023.

What time will it be released?

As is custom with Netflix original shows, the series will be released at midnight Pacific Time, meaning 8am (GMT) in the United Kingdom and 3am (ET) in New York.

How many episodes will there be?

There have been 10 episodes in each of the last four seasons and this new season is no different.

Where can fans watch?

When season five is released, the full season will be available to watch on streaming service Netflix.

Netflix subscriptions start from £4.99 a month.