Max Verstappen backed to ‘come back strong’ at Imola after Red Bull ‘frustration’ in Melbourne
Verstappen is looking to bounce back from a DNF in Melbourne two weeks ago
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is confident Max Verstappen will ‘come back strong’ this weekend after the disappointment of retiring from the Australian Grand Prix a fortnight ago.
The reigning world champion suffered a second DNF in three races after his car overheated while sitting in second place in Melbourne.
As a result, Verstappen’s only points finish so far this season came in his victory at the Saudi Arabian GP. It means he is already playing catch up to drivers’ championship leader Charles Leclerc who is 46 points ahead of the Dutchman.
But Horner is confident both Verstappen and the team will respond in a positive manner at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - which includes the first sprint race of 2022.
Speaking to GP Fans, he said: “He was obviously frustrated when he initially got out of the car [in Melbourne], but he knows that we’re all in it together as a team and we’ll bounce back.
“I am sure he will be coming back strong in Imola.”
Red Bull have shown they have the pace to compete with Ferrari but their reliability problems mean the Scuderia is currently getting the upper hand.
And Horner has confirmed that, while there will be improvements to the car for the Italian race, they have not dramatically changed anything.
“I wouldn’t say a big package,” he added. “It’s all part of evolution and, of course, being a sprint race you get very little time to evaluate these things.
“You’ve got one session and then you’re into qualifying so you’ve got to be very confident about what you’re putting on the car.”
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has praised Verstappen’s improved calmness this year, but noted he remains a “time bomb” for frustrations to get the better of him if Red Bull cannot solve the issues with his car.
