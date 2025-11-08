Max Verstappen infuriated after shock early exit from Brazil GP qualifying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in 16th after a shock early exit from qualifying on Saturday.

The Dutchman, unhappy with his Red Bull car all weekend, struggled for pace and grip in Q1 and could not improve his time with a third and final run, in a huge blow to his hopes of claiming a fifth successive title.

The four-time F1 world champion said over the radio to his race engineer: “Oh my god mate – the car and the ride is a tiny bit better… but the slide into turn one.

“I have no grip, zero! Brilliant!”

It’s Verstappen’s first Q1 elimination, on pure speed, in his F1 career, with all his other Q1 exits coming courtesy of power unit failures. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda was also eliminated in the first phase of qualifying.

“It was just bad,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1. “I couldn’t push at all, the car was all over the place, sliding a lot. Under-driving a lot, just to not have a moment - that doesn’t work around here.

“We first have to analyse what is going on - I don’t understand how it can be this bad.”

Despite his lowly position, Verstappen can take some comfort from his win in the rain at Interlagos last year, from 17th on the grid. However, no heavy rain is currently forecast for Sunday’s race.

“We have been unhappy with the car since we got here,” said Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies. “It’s fair to say we took some more risk before qualifying to put the car in a better place but it obviously took the car in the other direction.

“It’s painful but something we can learn from.”

Lewis Hamilton was also knocked out before the top-10 shootout, only managing to qualify 13th-fastest on another tough weekend for the Ferrari driver.

Verstappen earlier finished fourth in the sprint race, losing ground to winner Lando Norris who extended his lead to nine points ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

More to follow…