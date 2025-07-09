Max Verstappen’s manager reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull F1 sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen insists Christian Horner’s sacking “changes nothing” regarding the Dutchman’s commitment to Red Bull Racing.

Horner, 51, was sensationally relieved of his duties as Red Bull F1 CEO on Wednesday morning, with Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies replacing him.

Horner was embroiled in a scandal last year involving a female colleague alleging “inappropriate behaviour” at him, though Horner was cleared twice. Throughout the whole episode, Verstappen’s father, Jos, made it public that he believed Red Bull would “explode” if Horner did not leave his role.

Verstappen, who has a £50m-a-year contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, has been heavily linked with a move to Mercedes in recent weeks. Aston Martin are also interested in the four-time world champion, but Vermeulen has reiterated his driver’s commitment to the team in light of Horner’s exit.

"This is a decision Red Bull has made, and we have taken note of it,” Vermeulen said in a statement. “It is up to Red Bull to share the background information regarding the decision. In Red Bull's view, this is the best way forward.

“It is up to the parent company to hire people and make strategic choices. Nothing changes for us.

"We have a contract with Red Bull and are committed, as we have been for eleven years. Our main goal now is to get performance back. And quickly.

“Max wants to get the most out of the equipment he has at his disposal, but we also realise that the championship is no longer within his reach.”

Verstappen is now 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri at the halfway stage of the season, though has won two races this year.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen insists Christian Horner’s sacking does not change anything ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Horner has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect ( Getty Images )

The 27-year-old started Sunday’s British Grand Prix on pole but finished fifth after spinning in wet conditions behind the safety car.

Verstappen has repeatedly reiterated his short-term commitment to Red Bull, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made it known recently that he is keeping an eye on the prospect of signing the Dutchman.

Verstappen’s arch rival, George Russell, only has a contract in place at Mercedes until the end of the season.

The next race of the season is the Belgian Grand Prix (25-27 July).