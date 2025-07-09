Max Verstappen’s manager reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull F1 sacking
Verstappen’s future has been shrouded in doubt recently, with the Dutchman heavily linked to Mercedes
Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen insists Christian Horner’s sacking “changes nothing” regarding the Dutchman’s commitment to Red Bull Racing.
Horner, 51, was sensationally relieved of his duties as Red Bull F1 CEO on Wednesday morning, with Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies replacing him.
Horner was embroiled in a scandal last year involving a female colleague alleging “inappropriate behaviour” at him, though Horner was cleared twice. Throughout the whole episode, Verstappen’s father, Jos, made it public that he believed Red Bull would “explode” if Horner did not leave his role.
Verstappen, who has a £50m-a-year contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, has been heavily linked with a move to Mercedes in recent weeks. Aston Martin are also interested in the four-time world champion, but Vermeulen has reiterated his driver’s commitment to the team in light of Horner’s exit.
"This is a decision Red Bull has made, and we have taken note of it,” Vermeulen said in a statement. “It is up to Red Bull to share the background information regarding the decision. In Red Bull's view, this is the best way forward.
“It is up to the parent company to hire people and make strategic choices. Nothing changes for us.
"We have a contract with Red Bull and are committed, as we have been for eleven years. Our main goal now is to get performance back. And quickly.
“Max wants to get the most out of the equipment he has at his disposal, but we also realise that the championship is no longer within his reach.”
Verstappen is now 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri at the halfway stage of the season, though has won two races this year.
The 27-year-old started Sunday’s British Grand Prix on pole but finished fifth after spinning in wet conditions behind the safety car.
Verstappen has repeatedly reiterated his short-term commitment to Red Bull, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made it known recently that he is keeping an eye on the prospect of signing the Dutchman.
Verstappen’s arch rival, George Russell, only has a contract in place at Mercedes until the end of the season.
The next race of the season is the Belgian Grand Prix (25-27 July).
