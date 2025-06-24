Max Verstappen names six F1 tracks which must stay on calendar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen has named six F1 circuits which should always remain on the sport’s calendar – and is set to be disappointed with one of those tracks not on the 2026 schedule.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen is known to favour historic, old-school circuits but has made clear his dislike for sprint races and the number of events on the current calendar, currently at 24.

Now, the Red Bull driver has named his six F1 tracks which should stay on the schedule permanently.

“If it were up to me, the calendar would look very different and also have fewer races,” he told Dutch outlet Formule 1 Magazine.

“Circuits that, in my opinion, deserve a ‘separate status’ and always belong on the calendar, purely on sporting grounds, are Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, Silverstone, Imola, Suzuka and Brazil.”

However, Imola’s contract with F1 has expired and the Italian circuit is not on the 2026 schedule. The only reprieve for the Emilia-Romagna circuit could be if the new street track in Madrid, which is scheduled to make its debut next September, is not completed on time.

In addition, the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort – Verstappen’s home race – will no longer be on the calendar after 2026, while Spa-Francorchamps will only host a race once every two years from 2027.

Yet Suzuka has a contract in place until 2029, Interlagos in Brazil until 2030 and Silverstone until 2034.

Max Verstappen won in Imola last month ( Getty Images )

Verstappen also recently participated in a GT3 test at the Nurburgring Nordschleife but ruled out the prospect of F1 finding a permanent home again at the famous German track.

“That’s really not going to happen with the Formula 1 cars we have now, I’m afraid,” he said.

“With GT3 speed, it is okay and still doable. I have seen old footage now and then, also of Formula 1 on the Nordschleife.

“One thing is for sure: F1 there, that will never happen again. Far too dangerous.”

Verstappen will be eyeing his third win of the 2025 season at Red Bull’s home race this weekend, the Austrian Grand Prix.