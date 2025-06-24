Max Verstappen names six F1 tracks which must stay on calendar
The Red Bull F1 driver is known to like historic, old-school circuits and has revealed his favourites
Max Verstappen has named six F1 circuits which should always remain on the sport’s calendar – and is set to be disappointed with one of those tracks not on the 2026 schedule.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen is known to favour historic, old-school circuits but has made clear his dislike for sprint races and the number of events on the current calendar, currently at 24.
Now, the Red Bull driver has named his six F1 tracks which should stay on the schedule permanently.
“If it were up to me, the calendar would look very different and also have fewer races,” he told Dutch outlet Formule 1 Magazine.
“Circuits that, in my opinion, deserve a ‘separate status’ and always belong on the calendar, purely on sporting grounds, are Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, Silverstone, Imola, Suzuka and Brazil.”
However, Imola’s contract with F1 has expired and the Italian circuit is not on the 2026 schedule. The only reprieve for the Emilia-Romagna circuit could be if the new street track in Madrid, which is scheduled to make its debut next September, is not completed on time.
In addition, the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort – Verstappen’s home race – will no longer be on the calendar after 2026, while Spa-Francorchamps will only host a race once every two years from 2027.
Yet Suzuka has a contract in place until 2029, Interlagos in Brazil until 2030 and Silverstone until 2034.
Verstappen also recently participated in a GT3 test at the Nurburgring Nordschleife but ruled out the prospect of F1 finding a permanent home again at the famous German track.
“That’s really not going to happen with the Formula 1 cars we have now, I’m afraid,” he said.
“With GT3 speed, it is okay and still doable. I have seen old footage now and then, also of Formula 1 on the Nordschleife.
“One thing is for sure: F1 there, that will never happen again. Far too dangerous.”
Verstappen will be eyeing his third win of the 2025 season at Red Bull’s home race this weekend, the Austrian Grand Prix.
