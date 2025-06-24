Thailand commits £880m to F1 bid with street circuit in Bangkok

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand’s cabinet has approved a $1.2billion (£880m) bid to host an F1 race on the streets of Bangkok.

The target for the south-east Asian country is to be on the schedule from 2028, with an initial five-year contract in place.

Tourism minister Sorawong Thienthong mentioned the figure at a press conference last week, with prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra having met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali earlier this year to discuss plans for a race in the Thai capital.

Thailand does already have a FIA Grade 1 circuit in Buriram, about 300km north-east of Bangkok, but the allure of hosting a street track in the capital is said to be the driving factor behind the bid.

However, with the 2026 schedule already set at 24 races – a number Domenicali has previously insisted he is not keen to go over – it remains to be seen where Thailand would slot into any future calendar and which race it would replace.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort falls off the calendar after next year’s finale, while from 2028 Spa-Francorchamps will host a race once every two years under a new rotation policy. Imola, which dropped off after this year’s race, and Barcelona are also hopeful of being included in a rotational deal.

F1 is also keen to host a race in Africa, for the first time since 1993. South Africa – with Kyalami in Johannesburg and Cape Town the two listed bids – Rwanda and Morocco have all put broad proposals on the table.

Meanwhile, Alex Albon, the British-Thai driver who races under the Thai flag, has also given his firm backing to the Thai bid, during a visit to the country a few months ago.

open image in gallery Thai driver Alex Albon has given his backing to the bid ( PA Wire )

“It's moving along, obviously nothing's finalised but it's really good to see the commitment from Thailand,” Albon said.

“They're taking it very seriously. I think as a product, they have a very strong product. If you see the projects… if you see how serious they are.

“I've seen a generic look at what they're trying to do with it. And yeah, it looks good, I don't think I can say [much more]. So I'd rather stay quiet on it. Again, I don't want to say too much but I'm following a lot of interesting events.”

F1 currently has seven Asian races on the calendar – China, Japan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi – with Thailand bidding to become the eighth, which would result in a third of the calendar being hosted in Asia.