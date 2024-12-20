Liam Lawson lifts lid on awkward Verstappen and Russell moment at F1 drivers’ dinner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liam Lawson revealed the awkward moment George Russell opted not to sit next to Max Verstappen at the season-ending F1 drivers’ dinner in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen and Russell had earlier, on media day at the Yas Marina Circuit, attacked each other with words in the media amid a fractious end to the 2024 season between Red Bull and Mercedes.

Yet later that evening, the 20-driver grid assembled for the traditional end-of-season dinner and Lawson - who has just signed for Red Bull for 2025 - divulged the awkward exchange between the pair as the seating plan took shape.

“It’s crazy how many messages I’ve had about this [drivers dinner], people are really curious,” Lawson told the Pit Stop podcast.

“This is f****** funny. It’s really funny. We rock up, at this big table. As the table was filling up, that side of the table was pretty much full.

“And opposite me was Max and then three chairs to the left [of him]. George hadn’t turned up at this point.

“We all said ‘we’re going to save the spot for George right next to Max.’ George arrives and Max said ‘mate, we’ve saved a seat for you.’

“And George just picks up the chair and walks to the other end of the table and sits with Lewis at that end of the table.”

The F1 drivers dinner in Abu Dhabi ( TikTok - @pitstop )

“We thought it would be funny. It wasn’t funny… it was funny for us!”

The row between Russell and Verstappen started at the penultimate race of the season in Qatar after a row in the stewards’ room.

It then carried over to Abu Dhabi, when Russell revealed that Verstappen had threatened to put “his head in the f****** wall” while the Dutchman insisted the Brit had “lied” and labelled him a “loser.”

Verstappen, who claimed his fourth successive world championship in 2024, finished 192 points ahead of Russell in sixth in the final standings.