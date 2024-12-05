George Russell’s eight-word takedown of Max Verstappen in furious F1 feud

George Russell has said Max Verstappen threatened to “put [his] f***ing head in the wall" and accused the Red Bull star of deliberately pushing to crash into him during the Qatar Grand Prix.

The pair were involved in a spat at last weekend’s event, with Verstappen accusing the Mercedes driver of being two-faced after the stewards adjudged the Verstappen had impeded Russell in qualifying.

Verstappen then said he had lost “all respect” for Russell, claiming he “tried to force a penalty on me”.

Hitting back, Russell said: "That is not a guy that I respect."