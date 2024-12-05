Max Verstappen accuses George Russell of ‘lying’ to F1 stewards as heated row escalates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max Verstappen has accused George Russell of “lying” to the stewards in Qatar after the pair had a heated exchange following an incident on track.

Verstappen qualified on pole but after a lengthy deliberation involving both drivers, the stewards gave the 2024 F1 world champion a one-place grid penalty for impeding Russell on a warm-up lap in the final phase of qualifying.

It meant Russell started on pole position and even though Verstappen eventually won the race comfortably, with Mercedes driver Russell finishing fourth, the Dutchman was livid and accused the British driver of trying to “screw him over hard” in the stewards room.

Four-time world champion Verstappen also told Dutch media that Russell can “f*** off”.

The Dutchman doubled down on Thursday ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi, saying: “I never expected someone to actually try and get someone a penalty. He was lying about doing what I was doing, I hadn’t influenced him.

“It was really not nice and actually very shocking.”

Verstappen also reportedly confronted Russell during the pre-race driver parade at the Lusail International Circuit.

Verstappen added: “I have no regrets at all, because I meant everything I said. And it is still the same, if I had to do it again maybe I would have said even more, knowing the outcome of the race itself.

“I still can’t believe that someone can be like that in the stewards’ room - to me, that is so unacceptable.

“We’re all racing drivers and we all have a lot of respect for each other, we even play sports together, we travel together.

“Of course you have moments where you come together, crash or whatever and you’re not happy.

“But in my whole career I’ve never experienced what I experienced in the stewards’ room in Qatar and, for me, that was really unacceptable."

Russell will speak to the media later this afternoon at the Yas Marina Circuit.