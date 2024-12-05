F1 news LIVE: George Russell reveals stunning Max Verstappen threat to ‘put my head in the wall’
The Mercedes and Red Bull drivers were involved in a heated clash at the Qatar Grand Prix with tensions escalating ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and George Russell’s heated exchange has escalated ahead of the conclusion of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi after the Mercedes driver accused the world champion of threatening to “put my f***ing head in the wall.”
The Dutch driver was left furious at the Qatar Grand Prix during qualifying after being handed a one-place demotion for blocking Russell.
Verstappen hit out at Russell for “lying,” but the Briton has responded by revealing an angry threat from the four-time world champion in the aftermath of the incident.
Elsewhere at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has spoken ahead of his final race of his Mercedes career before moving to Ferrari next year, admitting he has “struggled at handling emotions” in his final year with the Silver Arrows.
Follow all the latest updates and build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix below:
George Russell has revealed Max Verstappen threatened to “put my f***ing head in the wall” as their war of words escalated ahead of the final race of the Formula One season.
The Mercedes driver accused the Red Bull star of deliberately pushing to crash into him during the Qatar Grand Prix.
The Dutch driver missed out on pole position a week ago after being sent to the stewards for blocking Russell during qualifying, with both men sent to discuss the moment. Verstappen ended up with a one-place grid penalty to drop down one spot and hand Russell pole position, though the four-time world champion would still win the race.
Following the incident, Verstappen said that he had "lost all respect" for the Mercedes driver and behaving differently in front of the cameras to behind the scenes, telling Dutch television: "You know what it is? He acts decent in front of the camera here, but when you talk to him personally, he is a different person ... I can't stand that. In that case you can better f*** off."
But Russell hit back on Thursday, stating: “I find it all quite ironic seeing as Saturday night he said he was going to purposefully go out of his way to crash into me and ‘Put me on my f***ing head in the wall’.
Read the full story below:
Verstappen was left furious with the Mercedes driver Russell after a stewards room clash in Qatar
Toto Wolff takes swipe at Christian Horner: ‘He’s a yapping little terrier’
Toto Wolff has taken a swipe at Christian Horner for his part in the bitter feud between George Russell and Max Verstappen, labelling the Red Bull Team Prinicipal “a yappy little terrier”.
The two drivers have resumed their war of words following the Qatar Grand Prix and the controversial dispute during qualifying.
Verstappen was demoted from pole position for blocking Russell, though the four-time world champion would eventually win the race.
Horner accused Russell of being “hysterical” in his bid to land Verstappen with a penalty, and now Wolff has hit back against his old rival.
”As a team principal, it’s important to be a sparring partner for your drivers and that means explaining that things can be more nuanced,” Wolff said in Abu Dhabi.
The Mercedes chief’s words come after Russell ignited his furious row with Verstappen ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Pulling needs to win F1 Academy title for second time in a week
Britain’s Abbi Pulling will need to win the F1 Academy title for the second time in a week after organisers declared her the champion last Saturday and then left her a point short by adding an additional race in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
The Alpine driver took an 83-point lead with 82 points remaining in Qatar after the second race there was cancelled due to barrier repairs taking up the time available.
Adding a third race to the two already scheduled for Abu Dhabi means there are now 84 points to be won -- 25 for a win, two for pole and one for fastest lap -- and Pulling is not yet champion mathematically.
Organisers confirmed two points would be awarded for each pole in the three races.
Mercedes’ French driver Doriane Pin -- Pulling’s closest rival -- was awarded two points for pole in the Qatar race that was not held and retains them.
Formula One teams each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy, a series on the Formula One support programme aimed at helping female racers climb the ladder.
The last woman to start a Formula One grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.
George Russell: ‘I could see in Verstappen’s eyes that he meant it when he threatened me’
It’s fair to say the comments that have emerged from George Russell and Toto Wolff’s media availability today on the Max Verstappen situation have been explosive...
Russell made it abundantly clear that he believes Verstappen meant it when he threatened to put Russell’s “ f***ing head in the wall” and says he doesn’t remotely compated to Lewis Hamilton as a champion.
“I’ve known Max for a long time, I know what he’s capable of,” explained Russell. “He said to me he’s purposefully going to go out his way, crash into me and put my f*****g head in the wall.
“I knew that was a heat of the moment thing but when I went to see him at the drivers parade, when Carlos and Checo were there and we were joking around, I saw it in his eyes that he means it.
“He’s a four-time champion, when I compare his actions to the ones of Lewis [Hamilton]. Lewis is the sort of world champion I aspire to be like, the way he fought Max in 2021, very hard and fair, but never beyond the line.
“We’ve also got a duty as drivers, I’ve got an eight-year-old nephew whose just started go-karting, watches all my races, watches TikTok and YouTube. For a world champion to be coming out to say he’s going to go out of his way to come out and put me on my effing head, that is not the sort of role models we should be.”
George Russell v Max Verstappen
The George Russell vs Max Verstappen rivalry continues to heat up with both men firing shots in the war of words
Ferrari not concerned by Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes struggles
Hamilton finished second in a Mercedes one-two with winner George Russell, who started on pole position, in Las Vegas on 24 November.
Hamilton collected two penalties on Sunday – a five second one for a false start and the other a drive-through for speeding in the pit lane – as well as a puncture.
At one point, clearly fed up, he sought to retire the car but his race engineer refused the request because the drive-through penalty would have been carried over to Abu Dhabi if left unserved.
The Briton, who turns 40 in January, has been out-qualified 18-5 by Russell this season and 5-1 in the sprints but has also won two grands prix.
“I know I’ve still got it,” Hamilton said on Saturday. “It’s just the car won’t go faster. But I definitely know I’ve got it. It is not a question in my mind.”
Lewis Hamilton’s struggles at Mercedes are not giving his future employers Ferrari any concern, according to team boss Fred Vasseur.
The seven-times Formula One world champion finished only 12th in Qatar on Sunday, the 39-year-old Briton’s last race before his farewell to Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi season-ender next weekend.
He also finished 10th in Brazil last month, and 11th in the Saturday sprint there.
Asked after the race at Lusail if he was worried about Hamilton’s form going into next year, Ferrari’s Vasseur replied: “Not at all.
“I have a look at the 50 laps that he did in Vegas, starting in P10 (10th place), finishing on the gearbox of Russell, I’m not worried at all.”
Ocon says Alpine exit 'not how I wanted things to end'
Esteban Ocon said his departure from Alpine ahead of Formula One’s Abu Dhabi season-ender this weekend was not how he had wanted his time at the Renault-owned team to end.
Alpine have replaced the Frenchman with Australian reserve Jack Doohan who will be making his race debut at Yas Marina on Sunday.
Ocon is joining Haas next season and the switch was presented by Alpine as freeing Ocon to test for the U.S.-owned team next week.
“To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able to come see you in person and have a proper farewell,” the Frenchman said on Instagram, recognising it had not been an easy year.
“As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things.
“This is not how I wanted things to end. That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon.
“I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”
Alpine are fighting for sixth place in the championship, the team five points clear of Haas.
Verstappen accuses Russell of ‘lying’ to F1 stewards as heated row escalates
Max Verstappen has accused George Russell of “lying” to the stewards in Qatar after the pair had a heated exchange following an incident on track:
Verstappen was fuming with Mercedes driver Russell after a stewards room clash in Qatar
F1 driver press conference: Max Verstappen on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull struggles
“It’s very difficult to pinpoint [why Perez has been so far behind]. Our car has not been the easiest to drive, even more so for Checo for his driving style. When others are closing up, every little detail makes a difference to where you end up, where you qualify. It’s difficult to comment for him on the way things have gone, but I can tell you that the car has been all over the shop. For sure that didn’t help Checo in general.
“He’s always been a great team player, I’ve always enjoyed working with him at every grand prix. There’s nothing negative to say about him, we get on super well. Of course it’s not nice when he’s struggling to get results.”
