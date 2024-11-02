Max Verstappen hit by grid penalty at Brazil Grand Prix in boost for Lando Norris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max Verstappen has been hit by a five-place grid penalty for the Brazil Grand Prix.

Red Bull put a new engine in his car ahead of the race in Sao Paulo and left the garage early in practice on Friday.

The Dutch driver will hope to see results from the change in Saturday’s sprint race, but in qualifying he finished only fourth - and will be hoping the new engine can aid him in Brazil’s main race on Sunday, where overtaking is more commonplace.

It is the third penalty in two races for Verstappen after two 10-second penalties in Mexico due to separate incidents with title rival Lando Norris.

Those setbacks saw Verstappen, who leads the Formula 1 drivers’ standings, finish sixth. Norris starts from second in Saturday’s sprint, with Oscar Piastri taking pole.

Those weren’t the only issues for the Dutch-Belgian, either. Verstappen was forced to change engines ahead of Saturday’s final practice, and although he avoided a penalty by using an engine within his existing set of power units, he has not delayed the penalty for long.

Verstappen, 27, complained about the performance of his replacement engine on Sunday.

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko suggested this is a likely move, too. He told ORF: “The engine we had in there [for the Mexican GP] was no longer intended for the race.

“The older an engine gets, the more its performance diminishes [...] We saw that we were missing 3-8kph on the straights.

“The penalty would be five places. That wouldn’t be so severe in Brazil, for example, where you can overtake relatively easily.”

Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix on 27 October ( Getty Images )

Verstappen, who has won the last three F1 drivers’ titles, served an engine penalty at the Belgian GP in July, dropping 10 places on the grid. However, he recovered from an 11th-place start to finish fourth.

Verstappen leads McLaren’s Norris by 47 points with four races left this year. Norris finished second in Mexico, picking up 18 points compared to Verstappen’s eight for coming sixth. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took home the race win.