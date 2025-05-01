Max Verstappen misses F1 Miami GP media day with Kelly Piquet expecting baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen will be absent from media day at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet expecting their baby.

The four-time F1 world champion, 27, announced in December that he was expecting his first child with long-term girlfriend Piquet, 36.

Verstappen was reportedly still at home in Monaco on Thursday but a Red Bull spokesperson stated that the Dutch driver will be at the circuit for action on track in Florida on Friday.

A Red Bull statement read: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.

“All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

“We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”

Verstappen stated in December that he did not believe becoming a father would change his approach to racing, pointing out he acts as a de facto stepfather to Piquet’s daughter Penelope, whose father is former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

open image in gallery Kelly Piquet (pictured in March) is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet ( Getty Images for Nina Ricci )

"Honestly I have done it already, so it is not like it is completely new for me," he said.

"Now it is my DNA, let’s say it like that, but I think it is absolutely fine and I know the baby will be in good hands anyway. So for me, you focus on your racing and then go back to your family."

Asked if he considered taking a year out, he replied: "No, I never considered taking a year out. It is not on my mind."

Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet.

Verstappen, chasing a fifth consecutive title this year, trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 12 points after the first five rounds of the season.