Max Verstappen sets minimum target for Miami Grand Prix after poor qualifying

Max Verstappen insists he should still finish at least second in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix despite starting ninth on the grid.

The double world champion, who was dominant throughout practice in Florida, aborted his first flying lap in Q3 after a few mistakes in sector one.

And Charles Leclerc’s late crash brought out the red flag, meaning the session stopped and Verstappen was unable to set a time - with Red Bull team-mate and world championship rival Sergio Perezon pole.

Despite starting on the fifth row, the Dutchman believes he should still finish on the podium come the chequered flag on Sunday.

“Minimum P2,” he said, regarding the race.

“There are of course a few cars between us [me and Checo].”

“That was definitely a mistake of mine, put it on the limit, made a mistake and had to abort the lap. A bit upset with myself. I’ve made it difficult for myself.”

Verstappen has a six-point lead in the Championship heading into Sunday’s race.

He won from 14th on the grid in Spa last year so will not be daunted by starting further down the grid.

Fernando Alonso will start alongside Perez in second, with Carlos Sainz in third.

Lewis Hamilton is all the way down in 13th, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in sixth.