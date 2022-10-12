Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Max Verstappen reveals the advice he gave Nyck de Vries to bag AlphaTauri seat

De Vries will drive for AlphaTauri next season

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:22
Comments
Max Verstappen is world champion after winning Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has revealed he urged Nyck de Vries to contact Red Bull boss Helmut Marko before he was given the AlphaTauri seat.

AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s sister team, lost Pierre Gasly after he signed for Alpine but Marko drafted in De Vries who shone during a race for Williams this season. Two-time world title winner Verstappen has now lifted the lid of how he helped make the deal happen.

“Of course, I knew this was coming,” Verstappen said. “But of course this is incredible for him. He’s been pushing hard for it for a long time and to finally get that opportunity is amazing for him. But also, I think after Monza there was no real discussion anymore.

“Helmut [Marko] is the guy, when he likes something, he is daring enough to then put him in the car whereas maybe other teams are a bit more careful. It’s great news. We are good friends as well. We had dinner the day after Monza and I told him ‘just give him (Marko) a call, you never know what happens’.

“It was also the right time to call him as Helmut is still probably excited on a Monday from the race on a Sunday, so it worked out really well. And I’m very happy for him.”

Recommended

And De Vries himself says he is focused upon having a successful career in Formula 1.

“I’m very grateful to get the opportunity and super-excited to be on the grid next year and it’s a competitive sport,” he said. “As long as I do my job on track, I’ll be able to continue to progress my career successfully forward and I think that’s all I’m worried [about] and focused on.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in