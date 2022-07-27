Max Verstappen is guarding against complacency that could see Red Bull “fall behind” Ferrari and title rival Charles Leclerc.

The Belgian-Dutch driver has capitalised on the Scuderia’s inconsitency and strategic mistakes, building a 63-point lead in the title race.

But the defending world champion insists Red Bull have been chasing all season and are yet to pull off a “dominant weekend”.

He said: “We still need to bring updates to the car and they need to work all the time and it is no guarantee.

“When people say ‘Red Bull has been really good in the past at bringing upgrades and developments’, we have to show it again because every year, if you start thinking like that, normally you will fall behind because you think you are that good.

“We always have to show that we are good at it and that is what we are trying to do.

“I think so far there has never been a dominant weekend for us,” conceded Verstappen.

“Because I think, in general at the start of the year, we were the ones chasing and trying to beat Ferrari.

“Then, of course, they had a few retirements and we took advantage of that or through strategy calls.

“So I think overall from my feeling, it is still a bit of chasing and also what I said with the weight of the car, we are still overweight which is costing us lap time as well.”