Red Bull boss Helmut Marko is aware how important Max Verstappen is for the team securing partnership deals.

Verstappen is the Formula 1 defending champion and has become a household name since joining the F1 team in 2015. Marko says Verstappen’s name carries weight in terms of deals and who works for the team.

“Max Verstappen is certainly an important figure in the whole chess game,” Marko told Formel.de. “It’s not absurd for manufacturers to look at that and in that respect it was important for the team to be able to say, ‘Look, we have the fastest and best driver tied up’.

“In this world, there are always talks and attempts to bring someone in. If you have a guy like that in the team, it acts as an incentive for other team members and partners.”

Marko was also quizzed about Red Bull’s potential deal with Porsche in 2026 with the car manufacturer in line to take over the team. The boss added it would help the deal over the line if Verstappen can win more world titles.

“Well, if I said ‘good’ or ‘a lot’ now you’d think we’d done all sorts of deals,” he added.

“That is still all open, although it is logical that we are the most attractive partner for manufacturers. Number 1 on the car in 2026 would of course be a wonderful addition, but we are still miles away from that at the moment.”

Verstappen is currently fifth in the driver standings after having to retire in two of the three opening races this season. But his title defence isn’t over with he and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc two of the top drivers.

The Dutchman will next have the opportunity to climb the standing on 24 April at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.