Max Verstappen insists the new format changes to the sprint weekend will have no impact on him, with the Red Bull star instead insisting race weekends need to be shorter in length.

The double world champion, who currently leads the standings by 15 points after three races, has been the most vocal critic of the sprint format and even stated in Australia last time out that constant changes to the race schedule would force him to potentially quit the sport.

The changes announced this week means there will be just one practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with a new ‘sprint shootout’ session on Saturday morning acting as qualifying for the sprint race, which has no bearing on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix - as that will be set in the usual qualifying session taking place on Friday.

“Once you’re up front [in sprint], it’s not making a massive difference,” Verstappen told Sky Sports, when asked about the sprint format changes.

“The risk of a massive shunt... I don’t see it being very different to what it was in the previous sprint weekends. I think there will be a bit more chaos around anyway because of the extra qualifying.

“This track is usually quite chaotic anyway right, this will only make it a bit more chaotic. From my side, I don’t think it will make much difference - just get the points, get it over with and focus on the race.”

Verstappen went on to state that with more races being added to the calendar - 2023 sees a record 23 races being held - the weekend schedule should actually be shorter than it currently is.

“I love racing in general but sometimes I feel like you don’t need to touch something that is great and I thought the Sunday was great,” he added.

“Of course selling more tickets on a Friday and Saturday to make every day worth fighting for but eventually 24 and 25 race weekends, I think a good option anyway would be to shorten the weekend because - some people love racing and will do it forever right - but it also needs to be a healthy option as well.

“At one point you start questioning that as well and when you add in these sprint weekends it makes it all in all even more busy.”

Verstappen has won two out of three races so far in 2023 - in Bahrain and Australia - and is the heavy favourite to make it three titles in a row this year. He also won for the first time in Baku last year.