Max Verstappen criticises sprint race concept ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
The two-time world champion insists the Saturday sprints ‘aren’t really a race’ and are about damage limitation
Max Verstappen has criticised the sprint race concept ahead of the final Saturday dash of the season this weekend in Brazil.
The two-time world champion won both sprints in Imola and Austria earlier this season, as well as the first ever sprint race at Silverstone last year.
But despite his successes, the Red Bull star believes the fact that the finishing order in Saturday’s 100km dash sets up the grid for the grand prix on Sunday results in drivers unwilling to take risks.
“Every time I do these [sprint] races, it’s about ‘don’t get damage, make sure you stay in the top three,’” said Verstappen.
“For me, that’s not really a race, because you go into the main race and you know there are way more points available anyway, you just risk a bit more there.
“You do another start, which is exciting, but it’s only really people who are out of position that move forward because only you put a tyre on that just lasts a whole stint and not much happens.”
The 25-year-old prefers the traditional weekend format ahead of the final sprint of the season this weekend at Interlagos, insisting the extra race is not needed.
“I don’t understand what the problem is for that, because we’ve had so many exciting races, so you don’t need to add one-third of a race distance,” Verstappen said.
“Everyone is so careful anyway, because if you are fighting for third and you have a little touch and you drop to last, you know your Sunday is going to be tough. Probably you won’t risk it, so that’s not really a race.”
F1 has announced plans to double the number of sprint races next season to six, meaning 25% of race weekends in 2023 will involve the Saturday dash.
