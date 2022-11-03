Max Verstappen doesn’t receive the plaudits he deserves, says Christian Horner
Verstappen overtook Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record for the most wins in a season on Sunday
Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen doesn’t receive the plaudits he deserves in comparison to Sebastian Vettel’s era at Red Bull.
The Red Bull boss, who has led his team to their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years this season, was present for Vettel’s four world titles from 2010-2013 too.
Yet Verstappen - who claimed his 14th win of the season in Mexico at the weekend, overtaking Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s season-wins record - could still extend his winning record to 16 with two races to go and Horner believes the Dutchman deserves more praise for his “outstanding performance” this season.
“I think that what Sebastian has achieved in his career puts him amongst the greats and one of the most successful drivers in our sport but I think Max, what we are seeing today [Sunday] and this year is very special,” said Horner.
“I sometimes think his achievements don’t receive the plaudits that they should because I think what we’ve witnessed this year is an absolutely outstanding performance from a driver who is absolutely at the top of his game.”
Horner added that the 25-year-old - now a double world champion after his maiden victory last year - has “not put a wheel wrong” in his pursuit of this year’s World Championship.
Asked if this had been the most single-minded season he’d seen, Horner said: “There have been years of domination by Mercedes but as an individual driver, probably yes.
“He’s won the most Grands Prix in a year now, within 20 races. On top of that he’s won two Sprints. And he’s not won all of them from pole position, he’s had to fight and race for a lot of those victories.
“It is an absolutely outstanding year – he hasn’t put a wheel wrong, he’s been perfect throughout the season and it’s incredible the level of consistency he’s been able to achieve.”
Verstappen’s next chance to win a race comes next week in Brazil before the final Grand Prix of the season in Abu Dhabi.
