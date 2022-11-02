Jump to content

Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech venture

Hamilton has joined a host of star-studded names from the world of sport investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new venture: TMRW Sports

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Wednesday 02 November 2022 14:32
Lewis Hamilton launches his own film and TV production company

Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams by investing in new sports tech venture TMRW Sports.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, alongside the likes of Williams, Andy Murray, Steph Curry and Gareth Bale, is investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new company - with the first project a virtual pro golf tour scheduled for 2024.

Mercedes star Hamilton is not the only F1 driver involved too, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon also listed as investors.

Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for a new sports tech venture

While specific details on the project are few and far between at this early stage, TMRW’s overarching goal is merging technology with sports.

“You know, a lot of these athletes have really embraced technology, the way in which they train and prepare and that sort of thing,” Mike McCarley, founder and CEO, said.

“And I think, you know, there was a consensus around a clear vision for how technology can really help make sports more accessible and culturally relevant to new groups of fans and I think in particular kids and families.”

Other investors include musician and actor Justin Timberlake, Liverpool FC owner John Henry and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Athlete investors in TMRW Sports

F1: Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Mark Webber

Football: Gareth Bale, Alex Morgan, Jozy Altidore, Servando Carrasco

Tennis: Serena Willams, Andy Murray

NFL: Josh Allen, Kelvin Beachum, Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Romo

NBA and WNBA: Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Chris Paul, Jauson Tatum, Diana Taurasi, Steve Nash

In some cases, McCarley revealed, athletes and private equity firms approached TMRW about investing in the venture.

“It’s a company really built upon the belief that technology and sports can come together and create new experiences for new fans,” former NBC Sports executive McCarley added.

“And really the blending of sports and technology can help shape the future of how we engage with sports, whether that’s watching, playing, data, in any number of ways.”

Hamilton’s involvement is the British icon’s latest venture outside of racing. The 37-year-old joined the new ownership group of the Denver Broncos in August, while he also launched his own film and TV production company last month - with an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt in the offing.

