F1 star Lewis Hamilton launches his own film and TV production company

Lewis Hamilton has announced the launch his own film and TV production company named “Dawn Apollo Films”.

The seven-time Formula One champion confirmed the news in an interview with Deadline.

His company will start by backing a number of projects already in production, including the upcoming, untitled F1 film starring Brad Pitt.

A documentary about Hamilton’s own life and career - currently in the works for Apple TV+ - will also see the driver come aboard as an executive producer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.