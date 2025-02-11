Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McLaren have today announced a multi-year contract extension for Peter Prodromou, the team’s F1 technical director in the aerodynamics department.

Prodromou was announced in his current role in March 2023 and has played a key role in the team’s rapid ascent to becoming constructors’ world champions last year for the first time since 1998.

McLaren’s aerodynamic efficiency, in particular their at times controversial rear-wing flexibility, has been a vital cog in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri experiencing success on the track.

Prodromou enjoyed a period of success at Red Bull from 2010-2013 before returning to McLaren – where he started his F1 journey in 1991 – in 2014 as chief engineer.

"I am delighted to continue my role as Technical Director, Aerodynamics at McLaren F1 Team,” Prodromou said.

“It is an honour to be part of such a collaborative team and contributing to this strong upwards trajectory. Following last season’s success, I look forward to contributing further to our shared ambition of securing more World Championships.

"I’m grateful to Zak and Andrea for their continued confidence in me as a Technical Director, Aerodynamics and also to all my colleagues in the team who have provided the highest class of support to me at a personal and professional level."

The news follows recent multi-year contract extensions for Norris, Piastri and team principal Andrea Stella.

"It is my great privilege to confirm the extension of Peter's contract on a multi-year deal,” Stella said.

open image in gallery McLaren CEO Zak Brown celebrates after the team’s constructors’ triumph last year ( Getty Images )

“The cultural, organisational and technical leadership Peter has brought has been invaluable, and he has been a key architect of the team's performance turnaround, on and off the track, securing the team's ninth FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship in 2024.

"The journey we have been on together as a team, we could not have done without Peter, and we look forward to continuing our quest of fighting for further World Championships together.

“Thank you, Peter, for your commitment and dedication to the McLaren F1 Team, we are all proud to call you our teammate."

McLaren are set to reveal their 2025 livery at the 10-team season launch event, F1 75 Live, at The O2 Arena in London next Tuesday.