McLaren boss sends message to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as F1 title race heats up
Andrea Stella hopes that open dialogue between the McLaren team will prevent tension as the F1 title race unfolds
McLaren team principle Andrea Stella has urged Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to be open and vocal about any concerns stemming from their internal-team battle.
The Italian boss of the team is keen to ensure that a potential rivalry between the drivers remains healthy and constructive rather than damaging McLaren’s broader ambitions, as the duo vie for the drivers’ title. Piastri currently leads his teammate by 10 points at the top of the standings.
The call for transparency comes after a recent incident at the Spanish Grand Prix where Piastri described Norris as “cheeky”, after Norris appeared to benefit from a tow provided by his teammate during Q3, leading to surprise and confusion from the Australian driver.
However, any irritation that Piastri felt was quickly put to rest when he beat the Brit to pole position.
Stella insists that having two competitive drivers fighting at the front is not a problem.
He said: “It [qualifying] was a minor situation. We always tell our drivers, don’t leave anything in the back of your mind. Anything, throw it out. Say what you think.”
This is not the first time tensions have bubbled between the two, with tactical decisions in Hungary last season also presenting a tricky moment where driver maturity was called into question.
Piastri led the majority of laps in Budapest before the second round of pit stops, when Norris took the lead before he was told to “re-establish the order” by the McLaren pit wall. Norris initially refused until, with three laps to go, he relented and allowed Piastri to pass, allowing the Australian to go on and claim his first grand prix victory.
Their extra pace this season has been clear, with Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari all trailing the McLarens. Max Verstappen is the nearest rival in the drivers’ standings, 49 points behind leader Piastri and 39 from Norris.
The season resumes this weekend with the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, the 10th of 24 rounds, before returning to Europe for races in Austria, Britain, Belgium and Hungary.
