McLaren confirm car updates to boost Spanish Grand Prix chances

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl has confirmed the team have made their first major changes of the season to their MCL36 with upgrades available for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The team, whose cars are piloted by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, have not had the start to the season they would have hoped for. They are fourth in the constructors’ standings, 111 points behind leaders Ferrari, while Norris and Ricciardo are seventh and 11th respectively in the drivers’ standings.

But the team are hoping the changes they have made to the car ahead of Sunday’s grand prix in Barcelona will help get their season back on track.

“We are bringing some upgrades to the car for the weekend,” Seidl said in his official race preview. “I know it’s been an extremely busy week or so for many of the teams making changes ahead of Barcelona, so it’s going to continue to be a tight fight for points.

“We performed well at this track in pre-season testing, so it will be interesting to see how our car will perform with the upgrades we’ve made since then. Hopefully we can have some good battles and get both cars back into the fight for good points.”

Ricciardo has struggled for form this season but he is hoping he can replicate the result he had in Spain in 2021. He qualified in seventh and finished sixth and the changes to the car could provide him with much-needed points.

“Spain was a good race for me last year, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there in the new regulation cars and really get the most out of the MCL3,” the Australian said.

“Having tested here back in February, we have more of an idea on what to expect under the new regulations than we do at other race weekends. It will be good to see where we can make improvements and put the upgrades we’re bringing to the test.

“Our performance since Bahrain has shown we can consistently fight for the top 10, so it will be great to get back on track and keep at it. We’ll keep pushing and keep coming back stronger.”