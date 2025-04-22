Toto Wolff bemoans Mercedes F1’s ‘worst performance of the year’ in Saudi Arabia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toto Wolff labelled Mercedes’s performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as their “worst performance of the year” so far.

The Silver Arrows had hopes of a fourth podium in five races, with George Russell qualifying third on the grid and just a tenth-of-a-second off pole-sitter Max Verstappen.

Yet surprisingly, Mercedes did not have the race-pace of their rivals and Russell was overtaken by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris, eventually finishing P5.

Teenage star Kimi Antonelli, who qualified fifth on the grid, finished a place lower in sixth.

“It was clearly our worst performance of the year so far,” Mercedes F1 CEO and team principal Wolff said.

“The pace just dropped away with blistering, overheating tyres and so far we haven’t got an explanation.

“You manage your expectations being the second quickest, and even that is not obviously what we would wish to achieve, and then you see the race panning out like it did.

“It just adds to the frustration of the situation.”

Russell added that the W16 car clearly struggles with tyre overheating, admitting that it is a “weakness” of their 2025 challenger currently.

“I was pushing hard to stay with Max at the beginning of the second stint,” Russell said. “But I knew I wasn’t going to be able to hold on and we fell off that cliff towards the end.

open image in gallery Russell finished fifth after qualifying third on the grid ( Getty Images )

“I was dropping a second a lap in the last 15 laps, but to be fair, we just didn’t have the pace and even if I had managed more, I think I still would have come home in P5.

“We know that it’s a bit of a weakness of our car at the moment. And coming home P5 on a bad day - we’ll take it - but we need to try and improve it quickly.

“We need to understand why Bahrain was so positive, because that’s also an overheating track, but a very different type of overheating to what you experience here in Jeddah.

“We had higher hopes for the race today than we had for Bahrain, and it kind of turned out the opposite.”

The next race of the 2025 season is the Miami Grand Prix on 2-4 May.