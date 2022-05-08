Formula 1 visits Miami for the first time this weekend with the inaugural race in the south Florida city.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have split the opening four races of the season evenly with Ferrari and Red Bull clear of the rest of the grid and again seeking success on race day.

A newly-built, temporary circuit on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium will challenge the drivers.

The event has proved popular socially, with more than just a smattering of familiar faces in Miami to watch on F1 continues to enjoy its American boom.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 8.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. Race coverage begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.25pm BST, with build-up from 7pm . Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for race day at the Miami Grand Prix? (All times BST)

Sunday, May 8

3.20pm: W Series Race Two

8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix

Driver Standings