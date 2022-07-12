For a man remembered for making the wrong call at the most pivotal time, Michael Masi’s final decision in calling it quits with the FIA is unequivocally best for just about all involved.

Sacked as F1 race director in February as a consequence of last year’s controversial season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, the FIA did not need the softly-spoken Australian hanging around like a bad smell. On paper, they were always insistent a new role would be found and new president Mohammed ben Sulayem said as recently as May that the 43-year-old could even return to his previous role in charge at race weekends.

In reality, there was no chance of that. And there is no chance now. Five months on, with no update brewing, Masi has left world motorsport’s governing body entirely. Yes he made a mistake, a “human error” as described in the report that followed. But having been hung out to dry – both during and after the 2021 season – who can actually blame Masi for calling it a day?

Tuesday’s statement doesn’t tell the half of it. Masi moved back to Australia in April and his permanent relocation was referenced, alongside “closer to his family” and “new challenges.” After Charlie Whiting’s untimely passing in 2019, Masi was thrust into the top job in world motorsport and a role which saw him live out of a suitcase in Elephant & Castle, south London, for three years straight.

With just a year as a deputy race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3 under his belt and amid a pandemic which made travel, track inspecting and race directing harder than ever before, Masi had his hands (he only has two) full in a record-breaking 22-race campaign.

There were inclinations that the pressure was getting to Masi long before the farce of a finale in Abu Dhabi and, in hindsight, the FIA could have been more proactive as an employer. Flashpoints at Silverstone and Interlagos earlier in the season built-up to the penultimate race in Saudi Arabia, when following a second red flag, Masi made an error in his now famous “offer” to Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley which was beamed on coverage worldwide.

“We will accept P2 [for Verstappen] on the basis that Ocon is on pole, correct?” asked Wheatley, fully aware that Masi’s earlier offer did not bare mention of the Alpine driver amid Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s quarry.

Mumbling, backtracking, Masi replied: “We would drop you, sorry, we would drop you back behind Hamilton. Sorry Jonathan, no no, my apologies. Back behind Lewis.”

Albeit under the spotlight amid a once-in-a-lifetime season fuelled with drama and contentiousness from lights to flag, Masi’s lack of experience were coming to the fore. Constant berating and lobbying by those on the pit wall at Red Bull and Mercedes were a hindrance too. Not a help.

It made the lapped cars-safety car dilemma a week later in Yas Marina not a formality, but an accident waiting to happen. The mistake was made. A title was won; a job was lost.

But amongst all of this, while fans everywhere point the finger at one man, what about the FIA’s mishandling of Masi’s time in charge? How about some tools of aid, whether it be a deputy or maybe even some rest? What about a stark warning to Red Bull and Mercedes not to push their luck over team radio? What about a little bit of, urm, common courtesy to an employee left in the lurch with the weight of the world on his shoulders?

Changes have been made for 2022, but it’s all too late for the Aussie. Masi will no doubt enjoy his time in the shadows back Down Under. Nonetheless, it is the end of a sorry tale. A tale where the fate of one man should not have been left so solely on the chopping board. And the final chapter to a 2021 saga which shows no signs of fading from the memory just yet.