Michael Schumacher’s world title-winning Ferrari to go up for sale
The car will be up for auction at Sotheby’s on 9 November
Michael Schumacher’s 2003 world title-winning Ferrari is to go up for sale.
The F2003-GA took the German to a fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship crown in an exceptionally tight season of racing.
Schumacher pipped Kimi Raikkonen by just two points in a year that also brought Constructors Championship success for the Italian manufacturers.
A sixth overall world title moved Schumacher clear of Juan Manuel Fangio as the most successful F1 driver in history.
The F2003-GA was a tweaked version of Ferrari’s 2002 car and featured the initials Gianni Agnelli, the former head of Fiat who passed away in January 2003.
Chassis #229 will go up for sale at prominent auction house Sotheby’s on 9 November in fully track-ready condition.
Schumacher won five races driving in #229 in 2003, taking victories in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the USA.
A race-winning Ferrari from 1998 sold at auction in August for $6,220,000 (£5,552,625).
