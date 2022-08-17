Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mick Schumacher is Alpine ‘candidate’ amid seat speculation, says uncle Ralf

Alpine have a few drivers to choose from ahead of the 2023 season

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 17 August 2022 13:57
Comments
<p>There are rumours the Haas driver could go to Alpine </p>

There are rumours the Haas driver could go to Alpine

(AFP via Getty Images)

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says his nephew and Haas driver Mick is a “candidate” for the Alpine seat.

Oscar Piastri was expected to replace Fernando Alonso, who will move to Aston Marton next season, at Alpine. But Piastri is being linked with a move to McLaren with Daniel Ricciardo’s entire F1 future uncertain.

Schumacher, therefore, is a potential driver who could fill the seat. This season he has won his first F1 points for Haas and his deal with the team runs out at the end of the current season.

“Mick [Schumacher] has also not yet signed a contract,” he told Sky Germany recently. “Therefore, he would be a candidate. A candidate with speed, as you have seen.

“Nico Hulkenberg is also still in the starting blocks [for an Alpine drive]. And then there is the question of Daniel Ricciardo. Personally, I can’t imagine that he would get another chance in Formula 1. But I don’t know who Alpine should take at the moment.”

Recommended

Schumacher is thought to have a bumpy relationship with Haas boss Guenther Steiner and the head of the team has commented on his driver’s future.

Steiner told RacingNews365,: “I don’t really know what Mick has done, and we have not spoken about a drive for next year with Mick. He hasn’t spoken to us and we haven’t spoken to him – we want to see what’s happening.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in