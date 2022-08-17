Mick Schumacher is Alpine ‘candidate’ amid seat speculation, says uncle Ralf
Alpine have a few drivers to choose from ahead of the 2023 season
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says his nephew and Haas driver Mick is a “candidate” for the Alpine seat.
Oscar Piastri was expected to replace Fernando Alonso, who will move to Aston Marton next season, at Alpine. But Piastri is being linked with a move to McLaren with Daniel Ricciardo’s entire F1 future uncertain.
Schumacher, therefore, is a potential driver who could fill the seat. This season he has won his first F1 points for Haas and his deal with the team runs out at the end of the current season.
“Mick [Schumacher] has also not yet signed a contract,” he told Sky Germany recently. “Therefore, he would be a candidate. A candidate with speed, as you have seen.
“Nico Hulkenberg is also still in the starting blocks [for an Alpine drive]. And then there is the question of Daniel Ricciardo. Personally, I can’t imagine that he would get another chance in Formula 1. But I don’t know who Alpine should take at the moment.”
Schumacher is thought to have a bumpy relationship with Haas boss Guenther Steiner and the head of the team has commented on his driver’s future.
Steiner told RacingNews365,: “I don’t really know what Mick has done, and we have not spoken about a drive for next year with Mick. He hasn’t spoken to us and we haven’t spoken to him – we want to see what’s happening.”
