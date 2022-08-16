For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fernando Alonso’s focus and professionalism at Alpine won’t be compromised for the rest of the 2022 season despite his impending move to Aston Martin, says Otmar Szafnauer.

Alonso stunned the world of F1 when he announced he was joining Aston for next year on a “multi-year contract” when an extension at Alpine was the expected move.

Alpine themselves have now been caught up in a drama about who takes the free seat alongside Esteban Ocon, with test driver Oscar Piastri insisting he won’t race for the team next season after Alpine originally announced the Australian as Alonso’s replacement.

Alpine boss Szafnauer said in the aftermath of Alonso’s move that he only found out via the Aston press release but has added that he has “no worries” that the Spaniard won’t perform to the best of his abilities for the rest of the season.

“I have absolutely no worries about the rest of the season,” he said. “Our goals are pretty clear. We want to finish at least fourth in the constructors’ championship. I think third is a step too far.

Fernando Alonso has decided to join Aston Martin (PA)

“Fernando realises that too. He’s a professional. He’s a competitor. Once he puts that helmet on, you know as well as I do, he wants to do the best he can, if not win.

“And there is nothing else that goes through his mind when he’s in the racing car apart from finishing as high as he can in that race, and in the championship. And he still has that drive. It’s what he’s here to do. And I’m the same.”

Alonso is currently tenth in the Drivers Standings on 41 points, while Alpine are battling McLaren for fourth spot in the Constructors’ Standings and are currently four points ahead of their rivals.

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has “no worries” that the Spaniard won’t perform to the best of his abilities (EXPA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I do want to do absolutely the best we can,” Szafnauer added. “And especially this year, our upgrades are still coming very fast. We’ll have another upgrade in Spa, and will continue to upgrade the car until the end of the year. And Fernando understands that too.

“And he will work hard as will Esteban [Ocon] to maximise the performance of the team. I have no doubt about that.”