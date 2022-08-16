Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alpine boss has ‘no worries’ about Fernando Alonso’s focus this season despite move to Aston Martin

Otmar Szafnauer insists Alonso will still have the ‘drive’ to perform for Alpine in the remaining nine races of the 2022 season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 16 August 2022 11:49
Comments
F1: Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023

Fernando Alonso’s focus and professionalism at Alpine won’t be compromised for the rest of the 2022 season despite his impending move to Aston Martin, says Otmar Szafnauer.

Alonso stunned the world of F1 when he announced he was joining Aston for next year on a “multi-year contract” when an extension at Alpine was the expected move.

Alpine themselves have now been caught up in a drama about who takes the free seat alongside Esteban Ocon, with test driver Oscar Piastri insisting he won’t race for the team next season after Alpine originally announced the Australian as Alonso’s replacement.

Alpine boss Szafnauer said in the aftermath of Alonso’s move that he only found out via the Aston press release but has added that he has “no worries” that the Spaniard won’t perform to the best of his abilities for the rest of the season.

“I have absolutely no worries about the rest of the season,” he said. “Our goals are pretty clear. We want to finish at least fourth in the constructors’ championship. I think third is a step too far.

Recommended

Fernando Alonso has decided to join Aston Martin

(PA)

“Fernando realises that too. He’s a professional. He’s a competitor. Once he puts that helmet on, you know as well as I do, he wants to do the best he can, if not win.

“And there is nothing else that goes through his mind when he’s in the racing car apart from finishing as high as he can in that race, and in the championship. And he still has that drive. It’s what he’s here to do. And I’m the same.”

Alonso is currently tenth in the Drivers Standings on 41 points, while Alpine are battling McLaren for fourth spot in the Constructors’ Standings and are currently four points ahead of their rivals.

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has “no worries” that the Spaniard won’t perform to the best of his abilities

(EXPA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I do want to do absolutely the best we can,” Szafnauer added. “And especially this year, our upgrades are still coming very fast. We’ll have another upgrade in Spa, and will continue to upgrade the car until the end of the year. And Fernando understands that too.

“And he will work hard as will Esteban [Ocon] to maximise the performance of the team. I have no doubt about that.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in