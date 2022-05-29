Mick Schumacher walks away from shocking Monaco GP crash which split Haas F1 car

Mick Schumacher walked away from a shocking crash at Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix which left his Haas car split in two pieces.

Schumacher had just passed the swimming pool in the final section of the circuit when he lost control in wet conditions and spun into the barriers.

The impact ripped off the back portion of his car and the passing drivers who followed were quick to radio into their teams and ask if Schumacher was OK.

But the German driver walked away unaided before heading to the medical centre to be checked over.

The incident caused the race to be red flagged as the track was cleared of debris and the barriers were repaired.

Charles Leclerc started the race on pole but a botched pitstop strategy saw the Monagasque slip back to fourth as his bad luck at his home race continued.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took over the lead, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz second and the reigning world champion and current championship leader Max Verstappen fourth.