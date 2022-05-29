F1 LIVE: Latest updates from Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc starts on pole
Follow all the action from the Monte Carlo street circuit
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured pole position with an incredible lap in Saturday’s Formula 1 qualifying session and will be looking to complete a sensational home victory at the Monaco Grand Prix this afternoon. The Prancing Horse locked out on the front row with Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, taking second ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez despite the pair colliding at the end of qualifying after the Red Bull ran into the barriers.
The current world champion and title race leader Max Verstappen could only manage fourth after struggling to get the most out of his car on the famous street circuit. Leclerc is six points behind Verstappen in the standings and has a great opportunity to leap ahead of the Dutchman as pole position is vital for the race due to the lack of overtaking opportunities around the track.
McLaren’s Lando Norris battled to take fifth on the grid ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who again out-qualified seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who will start in eighth.
Follow all the action from the Monaco Grand Prix:
Ferrari prepared for rain
Charles Leclerc says that Ferrari are prepared for the potential of rain arriving after their good showing in the wet at Imola and believes that the team has enough pace to secure the win this afternoon. He said:
Can Leclerc finish the race?
Charles Leclerc has never finished a race at Monaco - the place he was born - even going back to the junior categories.
Last year, he took pole, then crashed at the end of qualifying and his car broke down on the way to the grid. He even crashed out in an exhibition earlier this month while driving Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari 312 B3.
Now, with team-mate Carlos Sainz alongside him on the front row, the race is Ferrari’s to lose, wet or dry. Can Leclerc finally get over his hoodoo and win at Monaco?
‘A little bit of chaos would be nice'
Max Verstappen says that a bit of ‘chaos’ from the weather would be helpful to his chances of winning the Monaco Grand Prix after an unexpected fourth placed finish in qualifying for the current world champion.
“Of course not,” said Verstappen when asked if P4 was what he’d expected. “But I think we were improving. We were trying a few things with the car in practice, which didn’t really give me a good feeling, so we went back on a few things. But then I also tried to make it better for qualifying, and I do think that it was a bit better – but then of course Q3 is all where you have to go to the limit, right?
“I was actually looking a bit better, I opted for a different strategy in my final run which I think was good for me because I couldn’t switch on my tyres on the first timed lap. So, the second timed lap I did after a cool [a cool-down lap]. It was good, I was up on my lap, it was all feeling good, but then of course I saw the roadblock in Turn 8. It’s unlucky, it’s Monaco. We just have to deal with it, accept it, and move from there.
When asked if he could fight his way up to the podium places from fourth on this tricky circuit to overtake Verstappen added:
“It depends on what the weather will do, a little bit of chaos would be nice but if it’s not then you try to score the most possible points in my position… Overall it’s been a little bit more of a tricky weekend.”
How to get the perfect Monaco Grand Prix photo: ‘To get on the Ritz-Carlton roof you need a supreme plan’
Through the lens of a photographer, some F1 tracks are inescapably ugly. Silverstone, for instance, is an old RAF airfield that’s flat and featureless like a grey desert, broken up by patches of grass as if someone once tried to spruce it up a bit. Others are irresistibly beautiful, like Austria’s Red Bull Ring, a track swaddled by forest, with sweeping bends which seem to rise into the Alps behind them.
Singapore twinkles, Texas shouts, Baku seems to time-travel from one corner to the next. But nothing is quite like Monte Carlo and its unique street circuit, which carries itself with a certain regality, the grand palace of Formula One. It is a venue that knows full well it is special: the race itself can be dull but that is part of its arrogance, like an artist who deliberately ignored the brief. Oh, you’ve come for the racing, to see one car overtake another, that sort of thing? Well you’ve misunderstood the purpose of this place entirely.
Each part of the circuit forms its own little world. The Opera House which sits at the top of the hill ushers cars down to the famous Casino Square hairpin. The tunnel cloaks the race in darkness before emerging into the marina, which glistens in the sunshine. For photographers hustling in the heat amid a jungle of buildings, the challenge in Monaco is not so much identifying an eye-catching shot as finding a place to take it.
Blags, bribes and bit of luck: How to get the perfect Monaco GP photo
This weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix offers the ultimate canvas for F1 photographers – so long as they can find somewhere in the dense jungle of Monte Carlo to take their shot
Monaco Grand Prix under threat?
For as long as Formula 1 has been in existence the Monaco Grand Prix has been considered irreplaceable, secured by its status as a symbol of everything that is appealing and interesting about F1.
The glamour, the money, and the danger of the Monte Carlo street circuit providing the perfect description that applies as much to the sport as to Monaco itself.
Home grown F1 driver Charles Leclerc said on Thursday that dropping the race “would be a bad move for both parties” but F1 is seriously considering the idea to leave Monaco behind.
The sport’s owners, the US group Liberty Media, won’t comment publicly, but senior sources say they are growing tired of a number of aspects about the race.
Some of which are: The compact, twisting, turning track being unsuited for modern F1 cars, the low fee Monaco pays to host the race, local tv stations broadcasting the race where as in every other grand prix it is Formula 1’s in house tv station that controls the broadcast, differing advertising standards and the sheer stubborness of the Monaco organisiers who seem unwilling to adapt to change.
Will the Monaco Grand Prix make the 2023 calendar? As of now that is unknown.
Lewis Hamilton hopes rain can spare him from more misery at Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton said only a wet race could spare him from more misery at Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.
As home favourite Charles Leclerc romped to his third pole in as many races, Hamilton slumped to eighth, two places behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
Hamilton’s brilliant comeback drive to fifth at the Spanish Grand Prix a week ago provided him with some hope that he can haul himself back into the title mix.
But Hamilton, already 64 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen heading into the seventh round of 22, is poised to lose further ground on Monte Carlo’s impossible-to-overtake streets.
While the principality has bathed in sizzling sun so far this weekend, there is a six in 10 chance that rain could impact Sunday’s race.
Lewis Hamilton hopes rain can spare him from more misery at Monaco Grand Prix
As home favourite Charles Leclerc romped to his third pole in as many races
Monaco Grand Prix
The drivers are arriving in the paddock ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. The race is set to get underway around 2pm but there are a few dark clouds around which could come into play later on if it starts to rain.
Charles Leclerc claims home Monaco Grand Prix pole with Max Verstappen fourth
Here’s the story of Saturday’s qualifying as Charles Leclerc delighted his home crowd by securing pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Ferrari driver, born and raised on Monte Carlo’s famous streets, held his nerve to deliver an almighty lap under pressure as team-mate Carlos Sainz joined him on the front row.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will start third, with Max Verstappen, who leads Leclerc by six points in the championship standings, fourth.
Charles Leclerc claims home Monaco Grand Prix pole with Max Verstappen fourth
The Monegasque will look to claim a first victory at his home race on Sunday
What is the starting grid?
Ferrari were the big winners throughout practice and qualifying. Charles Leclerc topped the leaderboard during both of Friday’s practice runs before Sergio Perez took first place in the third and final practice on Saturday morning.
When it came to qualifying the Monegasque put in a blistering lap and was backed up by teammate Carlos Sainz to lock out the top two positions for Ferrari.
Here’s how the full grid looks for today’s race:
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5) Lando Norris, McLaren
6) George Russell, Mercedes
7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
11) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
12) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
14) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
15) Mick Schumacher, Haas
16) Alex Albon, Williams
17) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
18) Lance Stroll, Aston-Martin
19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams
20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
Follow all the latest news and updates from the Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc starts on pole...
