Mick Schumacher ‘physically fine’ after horror crash at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Haas have confirmed that Mick Schumacher is “physically fine” after a horrifying high-speed crash during qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Schumacher’s car span off the curb at Turn 10 and crashed into a concrete barrier at around 170mph. Qualifying was immediately paused with Schumacher remaining in the cockpit of the car until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

After being taken to the nearby medical centre, Haas issued an update saying that Schumacher appeared to be physically okay but would be taken to hospital for precautionary scans.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said: “I didn’t speak with him directly; he’s spoken to his mum. I spoke with his mum a few times and kept her updated.

“He has no injuries which you can see, they just wanted to check on him and do some scans to see that there’s no damage from the impact and the forces.

“It seems like he’s gone on the curb and just lost the car. We just lost all the data immediately on the impact, we had no contact with him after the contact.”

The FIA also confirmed Schumacher had suffered “no injuries”.

“The FIA advises that an incident occurred during Qualifying for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today, 26/03/22, involving car #47, Mick Schumacher,” the statement read.

“Assessment at the Medical Centre revealed no injuries, and he has been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah, for precautionary checks.”